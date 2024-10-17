Lynette White murderer to be released from prison

Jeffrey Gafoor, who murdered Lynette White, is to be released from prison on licence after a decision by the Parole Board.

Ms White was stabbed more than 50 times and had her throat slit in a Cardiff docklands flat on Valentine's Day 1988, but Gafoor was not jailed until 2003.

Three men were wrongly convicted of the murder in 1990 in one of Britain's biggest miscarriages of justice before being released by the Court of Appeal.

In a private hearing - Gafoor's sixth - the board concluded the risk he posed could be safely managed in the community.

Stephen Miller, Yusef Abdullahi and Tony Paris were wrongly jailed for life for stabbing the 20-year-old to death in a flat in Cardiff’s docklands.

Gafoor admitted the murder in 2003 after advances in DNA technology linked him to the crime and was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 13 years.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.