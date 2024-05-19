Lynn, Gallese make big plays late to help Orlando City beat Earthquakes 1-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jack Lynn scored in the 89th minute and Pedro Gallese had four saves to help Orlando City beat the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 Saturday night.

Pedro Gallese made a diving, one-hand save of a shot by Jack Skahan in the 88th minute and then, on the counter-attack, Lynn scored the winning goal.

Iván Angulo raced down the left side and cut back to evade a defender near the corner of the area before playing an arcing cross to Martin Ojeda, whose volley redirected the ball to Lynn for the finish from the top of the 6-yard box.

Gallese, who had a clean sheet in the season opener, had his second consecutive shutout and his third of the season.

Orlando (4-5-4) won in San Jose for the first time in four tries all time.

Will Yarbrough had three saves for San Jose (3-10-1).

The Earthquakes were coming off a 4-2 loss Wednesday night against the Portland Timbers in which San Jose blew a two-goal lead.

Orlando City won its last match against the Earthquakes 5-0 on June 22, 2021.

