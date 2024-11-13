Lynx found dozing atop utility pole rescued
In Chernogorsk, Russia, a lynx was spotted sleeping on top of a utility pole on November 8. Concerned residents called the authorities who mounted a swift rescue operation.
The late night host brought out a “guest” that just might get under the president-elect’s skin.
Goldberg's birthday episode also included the return of the Wind Machine of Chaos and her face on a giant wheel of cheese.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump chose Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to serve as his attorney general on Wednesday, bypassing more experienced options in favor of a loyalist who has built a national reputation as a disruptor and has pledged to dramatically overhaul the Justice Department.
Donald Trump landed in Washington Wednesday to celebrate Republicans’ soon-to-be control over the White House and Congress, and visit lame-duck President Joe Biden in person. Trump and Biden were seated in chairs next to each other by a crackling fire in the Oval Office for a photo opportunity ahead of their first official transition meeting. “Politics is tough and in many cases it’s not a nice world but it is a nice world today,” Trump said in their roughly one-minute appearance before cameras.
The man tapped for the top international role inside the Trump White House isn't just predicting the defeat of Canada's Trudeau government: He's celebrating it.Mike Waltz has a vast digital footprint on international issues in his six years as a congressman, following careers in business, defence policy, and as a decorated special-forces veteran.He's been selected by Donald Trump for the powerful position of national security adviser in the next White House, the president-elect confirmed in a st
Lakshmi also tells PEOPLE why it was important for her daughter, Krishna, 14, to see the images: "I want her to see womanhood in all its stages"
Wanda Sykes said that even though she “got her hopes up,” about Kamala Harris potentially winning the election, she wasn’t surprised when Donald Trump won—and she revealed why on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I mean it’s so many reasons why you can say it happened,” Sykes said on the show, “But I think you know, a lot of us aren’t, like, totally shocked” because “sometimes America is just gonna America.” Even though she wasn’t floored by the results, Sykes admitted she’s not feeling great about
President-elect Donald Trump announced that billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency,” despite the fact that government agencies can only be created by an act of Congress. The new office will be named the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE—a reference to a decade-old meme that was later turned into a cryptocurrency beloved by Musk. Both Ramaswamy and Musk celebrated in posts on X, the social media site Musk purchased fo
For weeks a woman complained about sounds coming from under her El Sereno home at night. Police made a terrifying discovery: a man in the crawl space.
The Prince and Princess of Wales' primary residence is their home, Adelaide Cottage, located on Windsor Great Park. The four-bedroom cottage sits on 655 acres of land – find out how much their bills might cost Prince William and Kate each month…
Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson still live together at Royal Lodge – and the Duchess of York has shared a never-before-seen look into one of her private rooms
Reports have claimed the TV presenter was one of several celebrities paid a hefty fee for the ultimately unsuccessful Democrat campaign
A group that studies wild horses in Alberta, Canada, on Monday shared trail-cam footage showing a stallion and herd members intently defending a foal from wolves. “A lot of people ask us if the Stallion would try to protect his foal from wolves,” Help Alberta…
The MSNBC anchor also pointed out the “funniest” part of the president-elect’s press release about the billionaire’s new role.
The subtle transformation might make you do a double take.
Frick earned a four-chair turn during his blind audition of Morgan Wallen's "Thought You Should Know"
"Like… seriously? I haven’t heard from her in years," the groom wrote on Reddit
ROME (Reuters) -President Sergio Mattarella told Elon Musk on Wednesday not to interfere in Italian affairs after the U.S. billionaire said Rome judges blocking a government anti-immigration initiative should be sent packing. The highly unusual statement from the Italian head of state came against a backdrop of growing tension between the ruling coalition and the judiciary that has attracted the attention of Musk, who is a friend of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. "These judges need to go," Musk wrote on X on Tuesday, referring to a panel of Rome magistrates who had questioned the legality of a government initiative to detain asylum-seekers in Albania -- a measure aimed at discouraging irregular immigration.
HOUSTON (AP) — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a woman to 50 years in prison for forcing three of her children to live with the decomposing body of their dead 8-year-old brother for more than a year in a soiled, roach-infested Houston-area apartment.
Krasinski has been crowned PEOPLE's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive: “I think it's going to make me do more household chores,” he jokes