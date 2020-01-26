Lyon footballer Martin Terrier sparks scare after sudden pitch collapse

A young French footballer for Lyon was at the centre of a health scare after collapsing suddenly during a match against Toulouse.

Martin Terrier was treated on the pitch before being stretchered off after falling to the ground, with no other player nearby, in the 21st minute of the game at the Groupama Stadium.

Anxious teammates looked on as the motionless 22-year-old winger received medical attention.

Lyon confirmed at half-time of the Ligue 1 clash that Terrier had regained consciousness after fainting due to a drop in blood pressure.

He was substituted by Karl Toko Ekambi, who was making his debut for the club.

In a statement released on Twitter, Lyon said: "Martin Terrier was the victim earlier of a fainting incident.

"Our player is better and has regained consciousness."

The scene had chilling echoes of Fabrice Muamba, the then Bolton Wanderers midfielder, who had a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

He collapsed while playing an FA cup tie in March 2012.

His heart was restarted with a defibrillator.

The former Premier League footballer has since campaigned to get more of the life-saving equipment into public places.