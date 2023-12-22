Lyon more than doubles paternity leave to 10 weeks for city employees

Lyon's municipal council has voted to extend paternity leave for its employees to 10 weeks, making it the first city in France to do so.

Ten weeks of paternity leave is more than double the 28 days that have granted by law to second parents in France since July 2021.

Following the vote on Thursday, the measure will come into force from January 2024.

The environmentalist mayor of Lyon, Grégory Doucet, said: "Being able to share the burden seemed obvious to us."

The mayor said he hoped the change would contribute to equality between women and men.

He recognised that it represents an extra cost, "but for society to become more equal, the city of Lyon will assume responsibility", Doucet told FranceInfo.

Liam Puig – a technician for the council – said that he intends to take advantage of the new rules to help with his third child, expected in July.

"It's not a vacation. Dads actively share in daily tasks. It's a real support for mothers and they're really happy to have it," he told Franceinfo.

The other advantage, he said, is simply "enjoying the first days of the baby's life".

Progressive policies

Laurent Bosetti, who works as a human resources assistant for the council, told Franceinfo he hoped the latest initiative would be adopted elsewhere in France.

Some private companies in France also offer more than the statutory paternity leave, from ten to fourteen weeks.



