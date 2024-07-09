Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Steer, two horses euthanized at Calgary Stampede rodeo competition
CALGARY — A third animal has been euthanized at the Calgary Stampede's rodeo competition.
- BBC
Devils sign Canadian quartet to complete new roster
Last season's play-off semi-finalists complete their roster for the 2024-25 campaign.
- Hello!
Besotted Rafael Nadal poses for incredibly rare photo with beautiful wife Maria Francisca Perello
Tennis star Rafael Nadal has posed for an incredibly rare picture with his beautiful wife Maria Francisca Perello ahead of his appearance at the Paris Olympics...
- USA TODAY Sports
Copa America 2024: Power ranking semifinal teams based on championship odds
The 2024 Copa America semifinals begin tomorrow. Here is each of the four teams ranked based on their championship odds.
- HuffPost
Angel Reese Left Stunned By Awkward Press Conference Moment
During a Zoom call, the WNBA rookie and her Chicago Sky teammates and coach overheard a voice saying, "I never had an interest in being intimate with anyone.”
- The Canadian Press
Former MLB outfielder Raúl Mondesi sentenced to 6 years in jail in the Dominican Republic
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Former Major League Baseball outfielder Raúl Mondesi was sentenced Friday by a Dominican court to six years and nine months in jail and fined $507,000 for corruption during his time as mayor in the city of San Cristobal.
- USA TODAY Sports
Cooper Flagg, 17, puts on show at US men's basketball Olympic training camp
Cooper Flagg’s poise and skill against the U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team had more than just the Internet buzzing with high praise.
- 90min Articles
5 best players from Copa America quarter-finals - ranked
The Copa America quarter-finals brought out the best in a select handful of players that stepped up to propel their nations to the semi-finals. Outside of Colombia thrashing Panama 5-0, there weren't ...
- USA TODAY Sports
Copa America 2024: TV, time and how to watch Argentina vs. Canada semifinal
Argentina and Canada face off once again in the 2024 Copa America semifinal. Here's how to watch the rematch.
- Yahoo Sports
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne announces she's returning to compete for a fifth year
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne announced that she's returning to compete for a fifth year of eligibility. She's among the most popular college athletes on TikTok and Instagram, earning millions in NIL income.
- The Canadian Press
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri waiting on forward Sasha Vezenkov
TORONTO — Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is willing to be patient with Sasha Vezenkov.
- MMA Junkie
Why Marc Goddard won’t referee UFC champion Leon Edwards’ fights
Don't expect Marc Goddard to referee UFC champion Leon Edwards' upcoming fight – or any of his fights for that matter.
- PA Media: Sport
Novak Djokovic claims Wimbledon crowd disrespected him with ‘Rune’ chants
Novak Djokovic won 6-3 6-4 6-2, but took exception to chants from fans inside Centre Court.
- City Xtra
Switzerland manager issues 140-word message to Manchester City defender after shoot-out heartache
Murat Yakin has revealed his message to Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji following the defender’s penalty shoot-out agony. The 28-year-old suffered heartbreak during Saturday’s European Champions...
- USA TODAY Sports
MLB All-Star Game snubs: 10 players who deserve a spot in Midsummer Classic
There were plenty of key names missing when Major League Baseball announced the 2024 All-Star Game reserves and pitchers.
- The Canadian Press
Taylor Fritz beats Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon. Novak Djokovic gets into it with the crowd
LONDON (AP) — After Taylor Fritz deposited a backhand that Alexander Zverev didn't even chase, wrapping up the American's comeback from a two-set hole in Wimbledon's fourth round Monday, the men met at the net for what turned into a longer-than-usual chat.
- The Canadian Press
Caleb Martin insists he's happy with $32M deal with 76ers after turning down $65M in Miami
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Caleb Martin spurned a lot of money in Miami. Like, a lot, a lot — millions of dollars left on the table when he rejected the Heat's new contract offer.
- The Canadian Press
Daniil Medvedev beats Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon and faces defending champ Carlos Alcaraz next
LONDON (AP) — Jannik Sinner felt ill. He was dizzy. Hadn't slept well the night before. Wimbledon's top-seeded man, who recently attained the No. 1 ranking, definitely did not want to quit playing against Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals, but things were not looking good.
- The Canadian Press
Keegan Bradley appointed US Ryder Cup captain after Tiger Woods turns down the job
Keegan Bradley is assured of making another Ryder Cup team, this time as the U.S. captain. The PGA of America announced his selection on Monday after months of talking with Tiger Woods about taking the job.
- The Canadian Press
Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley sign multi-year deals with Toronto Raptors
TORONTO — The future is now for Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley.