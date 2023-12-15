Lyon's renaissance continues with surprise win at high-flying Monaco

MONACO (AP) — Fabio Grosso’s Lyon renaissance continued when they beat French title contender Monaco 1-0 on Friday.

Lyon came off the bottom of Ligue 1 following its first consecutive wins this season.

It is 16th on the 18-team table, one point ahead of second-to-last Lorient and two clear of last-placed Clermont.

Italian coach Grosso has instilled some steel in the team since taking over in September and it surprised a Monaco host that started the day third overall.

A win would have taken Monaco above Nice into second place, but although it had the lion’s share of possession and shots on goal it could not find the net for the second time in its last six matches.

Jeffinho got the all-important goal for Lyon six minutes from time, when he side-footed home from near the penalty spot after good work on the right flank.

The win followed a 3-0 result against Toulouse last weekend.

