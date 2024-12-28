I’m a Car Expert: 12 Cars I Recommend Buying in 2025 and Why They’re Worth It

Looking for a reliable ride in 2025 that fits your budget? You’ve come to the right place. Mechanics and car experts have seen it all — the good, the bad and the ugly. But today, they’re focusing on the good.

GOBankingRates spoke to Chris Pyle, a mechanic and auto expert with JustAnswer, and Evaldas Zabitis, an automotive expert from carVertical, to find out what cars are worth buying next year.

Good To Know: These 10 Used Cars Will Last Longer Than an Average New Vehicle

For You: 4 SUVs That Will Have Massive Price Drops in Early 2025

Here are 12 cars they believe are worth your hard-earned cash in 2025 and why they deserve a spot in your garage.

Honda Accord and Toyota Camry

Let’s start with the classics. Pyle put it simply: “Duh, they have been some of the best cars on the road and still are to this day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Honda Accord and the Toyota Camry are crowd favorites. “Most who own one end up buying another because the ownership experience has been well,” he said.

It’s hard to argue with that kind of track record.

A 2025 Honda Accord has a starting price of $29,390, while a 2025 Toyota Camry (which is exclusively hybrid) starts at $29,535.

Find Out: 7 Hybrid Vehicles To Avoid Buying in 2025

Hyundai Sonata and Kia K5

Don’t overlook these gems. “Both manufacturers get overlooked too often. They have an awesome warranty, and they build some nice rides. They may not be the quietest or smoothest, but they get the job done and rarely visit the shop for repairs,” Pyle said.

That’s music to any car owner’s ears.

A 2025 Hyundai Sonata starts at $27,800, while a 2025 Kia K5 has a starting price of $28,145.

Ford F-150 and Ford Super Duty

These trucks have earned their stripes. “They have been and are the best-selling trucks for almost a half-century. They do what you ask of them,” Pyle said.

ADVERTISEMENT

But he also added a word of caution: “Make sure you actually need a truck though, because these are built to work with weight in the bed or on the ball hitch. They are not meant to be highway beaters while you wear a suit and tie.”

You’ll pay a bit more for these trucks than the smaller cars on this list, though. A 2025 F-150 has a starting price of $39,245. You’ll pay nearly $10,000 more for a 2025 Ford Super Duty, with a starting price of $47,295.

Chevrolet Suburban and Ford Expedition

If you’re all about family adventures, the Chevrolet Suburban and Ford Expedition are your go-to vehicles. Pyle painted a vivid picture of using these cars for loading up the family and going on adventures.

“Load up the family and the dog. Hook up the boat or RV or purchase either. Forget the cellphone charger. Go have a fun family day or week enjoying what you worked for, the family you made, the world God made for us,” he said. “These bigger SUVs are for making memories.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As with the Ford trucks, you’ll pay a bit more for these SUVs. A 2025 Chevrolet Suburban has a starting price of $63,495, while a 2025 Ford Expedition has a nearly identical starting price of $63,695.

Mazda 3

Zabitis is a fan of the Mazda 3. “Since its launch in 2019, it’s been a great compact car, but with all weak spots sorted out and powertrain variations expanded over the recent years, it’s even better today,” he said.

With a starting price just over $25,000 for a 2025 model and optional all-wheel drive, it’s a solid choice.

Subaru Legacy

Zabitis pointed out a bittersweet fact about the Legacy: “2025 is the last year of the Legacy production,” he said.

Why buy a car on its way out? “The Subaru Legacy is a family car like no other, as it comes with a fantastic all-wheel-drive system and a comfortable cabin for all kinds of journeys,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final model of this car has a starting price of $26,065.

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

This popular SUV gets Zabitis’ stamp of approval. “The RAV4 is comfortable, practical and can handle anything you throw at it – just like your old comfortable shirt,” he said. “Overall, a hybrid car is a big step up from petrol or diesel engines, which is the most optional choice since EVs are not quite there yet.”

The 2025 model has an estimated starting price of $34,000.

Kia K4

Looking for something fresh? Zabitis recommended the new Kia K4 — a smaller, more compact model than the K5 Pyle recommended. “It will replace the Forte, offering a sleeker design, a 10-year powertrain warranty, a few modest four-cylinder engines and a clean interior design,” Zabitis said.

With the starting price for a 2025 model at just over $23,000, it’s a steal that won’t be as common as its competitors.

All vehicle starting prices were sourced from Car and Driver.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Car Expert: 12 Cars I Recommend Buying in 2025 and Why They’re Worth It