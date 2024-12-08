I’m a Celeb live: Final three compete to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle tonight

After weeks of gruelling challenges and nauseating Bushtucker Trials, the I’m a Celebrity final is here at last.

Oti Mabuse was the last contestant to be eliminated after a public vote on Saturday (7 December), leaving the three finalists, McFly’s Danny Jones, Coleen “Wagatha Christie” Rooney, and the pop-star-turned-priest Reverend Richard Coles.

In last night’s episode, Mabuse said she believed she had come out of the contest “stronger”, as she revealed that she was rooting for Jones to win.

After being voted off, Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs in ITV soap Coronation Street, had also revealed that he believes Jones will win the show.

In early scenes during the finale, Rooney burst into tears in the Bush Telegraph, saying she was “so proud” to get this far in the competition.

Voting is now underway to pick the King or Queen of the Jungle, with viewers asked to opt for Jones, Rooney or Coles. If Jones wins, he will follow in the footsteps of his bandmate Dougie Poynter, who was crowned King of the Jungle in 2011.

The final episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 8 December at 9pm.

Key Points

ICYMI: Coleen shares Wayne’s embarrassing mishap at dinner with Beckhams

21:27 , Ellie Harrison

The cold soup threw him off...

Coleen was not a fan of those snakes

21:23 , Ellie Harrison

“That was my first experience with snakes in the jungle,” she said. “They’re heavy.”

Ant replied: “That’s the most scared we’ve seen you in the past three weeks!”

Are these the three loveliest finalists ever?

21:19 , Ellie Harrison

They’re all winners, really.

Revvo, Rooney and a rockstar - name a more iconic trio 😌 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/SHgTcU6j9H — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 8, 2024

‘Oh my word!'

21:17 , Ellie Harrison

I don’t think I’d be this polite if I was trapped in a box with snakes...

The celebs are taking on the ‘Towers of Terror'

21:15 , Ellie Harrison

Each of them will be loaded into a level where they will lie on their backs and be strapped down.

They have to guide the stars one by one down to one another to the very bottom of the tower, into the yellow win zone.

This is all to win a luxury final dinner... let’s see how they get on

Tears from Coleen!

21:11 , Ellie Harrison

Coleen got emotional in the Bush Telegraph, saying: “Knowing that I have made it to the final makes me proud. I’m a proud mum, I’m a proud wife, I’m a proud daughter, it’s very rare that I’m proud of myself, so it means a lot. It’s very rare that I put myself first, so yeah these are happy tears!”

Coleen in the Bush Telegraph (ITV)

We will miss Oti’s dancing and cheer

21:10 , Ellie Harrison

This is a bit of a recap of the events of last night, when Oti became the last contestant to be eliminated. Remember, tonight you’re voting for who you want to WIN, not who should get the boot.

For the record, Oti said she’s rooting for Danny!

Here we go - the finale has officially kicked off

21:06 , Ellie Harrison

Tonight, the King or Queen of the Jungle will be crowned, following in the footsteps of last year’s winner Sam Thompson.

In the words of Dec, “huzzah!”

Wayne and family share support for Coleen

21:04 , Ellie Harrison

“No matter what happens, you’ll always be our queen.” Aw.

Good luck to @ColeenRoo in the final tonight. We love you and are all proud of you. Always be our winner no matter what. Let’s vote to make Coleen Queen of the Jungle 👸🏻❤️



Vote here - https://t.co/tjeOdbRIP2 pic.twitter.com/9tS3eOUdgu — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) December 8, 2024

A sneak peek at tonight’s Trial

20:45 , Ellie Harrison

The celebrities are so close to freedom, but first they need to take on the final Bushtucker Trial of the series: Towers of Terror.

Good luck Coleen, Danny and Richard. Close your eyes and think of England!!

It’s the final! 🌟

There’s sssomething ssspecial waiting for Coleen, Danny and Richard in the final Bushtucker Trial of the series.



Your King or Queen of the Jungle will be crowned tonight at 9pm! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/rZXblRDmZD — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 8, 2024

Reverend Richard Coles shares heartwarming message ahead of final tonight

17:04 , Maira Butt

Campmates were left with smiles as Coles made the touching speech.

I’m a Celeb: Who left last night and who’s in the final?

16:35 , Maira Butt

I’m a Celebrity star eliminated revealing three finalists in the contest

In an Instagram message posted on Sunday (8 December), the Plymouth manager sent a message of support to his wife, along with their two sons Kai, 15, and 10-year-old Klay.

Rooney said: “We’ve all been so proud of you and shown people who you really are.

“No matter what, you will be our Queen. We love you.”

