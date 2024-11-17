I’m a Celeb live: First challenges already filmed as Oti Mabuse, Coleen Rooney and others land in Australia

The 2024 cast of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! have arrived in Australia and filming is already underway ahead of Sunday night’s launch episode.

ITV has shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the cast meeting for the first time on a sunny beach before they head to the jungle.

Among the cast are N-Dubz singer and former X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos, Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall and Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse. Others joining them are Coleen Rooney, McFly singer Danny Jones, and boxer Barry McGuigan.

Tonight’s launch show will see celebrities pair up and partake in several challenges, with the aim of finishing first to become camp leaders.

The winning pair will be awarded the title of the first leaders of the series, which will win them a cosy night’s sleep in the leaders’ lodge, exempt from any chores, and put them in charge of running the camp exactly how they want.

Ahead of the launch, Mabuse has defended her decision to join the show one year after the birth of her daughter, saying she will never get an opportunity like it again.

Meanwhile, Ruth Langsford was revealed as having a role in a spin off show for the new series, months after separating from Eamonn Holmes.

“It’s been a tough year for Ruth and she’s been putting her best foot forward, she’s thrilled to have been asked to appear on the spin-off show and fly to Australia ahead of Christmas,” a source said.

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! starts this Sunday 17 November, on ITV1 and ITVX.

I’m a Celeb 2024

We’re almost there...

20:29 , Annabel Nugent

Half an hour to go before ITV’s flagship survival contest returns to the screens – are you ready?

How much are contestants being paid?

19:30 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2024will feature the ITV show’s highest-paid star yet.

The reality TV juggernaut has been a fixture on screens since 2002 and, over the years, the amount of money paid to the participating contestants has exponentially increased.

This gap has widened even more in the last four years alone, with Noel Edmonds, the one-time highest-paid star, receiving £600,000 for what ended up being just one week in the jungle in 2019.

How much are I’m a Celebrity 2024 contestants being paid

Coleen Rooney reveals ‘secret code’ she’ll use to communicate with her sons from the jungle

18:30 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

Coleen Rooney has a plan to secretly communicate with her sons while she’s in the I’m a Celeb jungle.

The TV personality shares her four children; Kai, 13, Klay, 10, Kit, seven, and Cass, five, with her husband and former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney.

Speaking to The Sun, an insider said Rooney would touch her personalised necklace with her four children’s names on them to let the boys know she’s thinking about them.

“The hardest thing for Coleen will be being away from her sons so she wants them to know they are on her mind,” they said. “It’s the first time she has left them for any period of time.”

Coleen and Wayne Rooney with their sons Cass, Kit, Klay and Kai (Getty Images)

Why contestant Tulisa Contostavlos left the spotlight after The X Factor

17:30 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

I’m a Celeb contestant Tulisa Contostavlos enjoyed a successful music career as part of the hip hop trio N-Dubz, who are known for their hits including “I Need You” and “Ouch”.

After the group’s third platinum album was released in 2010, the singer secured a coveted seat on the judging panel of ITV’s The X Factor alongside Gary Barlow, Louis Walsh, and Kelly Rowland. She won her first season with the girl group Little Mix and the public attention on her intensified.

After the talent show series, Contostavlos slowed her showbiz career and retreated from the public eye following a string of scandals, which ended in a court case against her.

Why I’m a Celebrity 2024 contestant Tulisa left the spotlight after The X Factor

Ant and Dec announce I’m a Celebrity ‘curveball’

15:30 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

Preview: Details of the celebrities’ first challenge revealed

14:30 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

This year’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here will be off to a thrilling start.

Contestants will have to down a welcome drink of blended bull’s penis and fish eyes with a vomit fruit garnish, before sprinting across a sprawling estate to reach a helicopter.

Each celebrity will then have to complete a separate skydive as they race to reach and pair up with one of their fellow contestants who await them on a beach.

Winners of the first challenge will be titled first leaders of the camp, will be exempt from any chores and allowed to sleep in a lodge with mattresses, duvets and pillows.

They will also be able to make up all the rules for the Im A Celeb camp, a task which has caused tensions between campmates across previous series.

Danny Jones weighs in on why he’s the favourite to win I’m a Celeb this year

13:30 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

Danny Jones has addressed the fact he’s the bookies’ favourite to be crowned King of the Jungle this year with odds 2-1.

When asked why he thinks he’s been dubbed the most likely to win I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! the singer told MailOnline: “Because McFly fans are awesome.”

Jones will follow in the footsteps of his bandmate Dougie Poynter who won the competition in 2011.

“I would definitely put all of your mortgage on me,” Jones joked. “I can only do my best for my son and my campmates, and of course, the fans.”

McFly’s Danny Jones on BBC’s Would I Lie To You? (BBC / Zeppotron / Brian Ritch)

Coleen Rooney admits she ‘barely sees’ footballer husband Wayne

12:30 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

Coleen Rooney has said she rarely spends time with her husband Wayne ahead of entering the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! jungle.

When asked about facing a month away from her husband and children while she films the ITV programme in Australia, Rooney said the family are already distanced.

“Wayne comes back once a week, sometimes twice, depending on the fixtures,” she said. “Usually, he has Sunday off so he might come home.

“Time together is limited, more so than ever now because of the travelling and stuff.”

Coleen Rooney admits she ‘barely sees’ Wayne ahead of I’m A Celeb jungle

Sneak peek: I’m a Celeb cast meet on sunny beach for first time

02:00 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

Coleen Rooney, Alan Halsall, Melvin Odoom, GK Barry and Barry McGuigan have been pictured meeting for the first time on a beach before they head to the jungle.

The I’m a Celeb cast (ITV)

The full I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2024 lineup

01:00 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

Find out everything you need to know about the 10 famous faces arriving in the jungle.

Meet the I’m a Celebrity 2024 lineup

First look: I’m a Celeb cast of 2024 meet for the first time

00:00 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

ITV has shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the I’m a Celebrity 2024 cast meeting for the first time. It’s all smiles now – but how will they feel when the challenges begin?

Pictured below are Strictly star Oti Mabuse, N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos, radio presenter Dean McCullough, McFly singer Danny Jones and Loose Woman star Jane Moore getting to know each other.

‘I’m a Celeb’ cast of 2024 (James Gourley/Publishd)

N-Dubz singer Tulisa admits she will ‘struggle’ in the jungle

Saturday 16 November 2024 23:00 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos has admitted that she avoided joining the programme in the past because she was so terrified.

However, she has now said she’s ready to conquer her fears.

“I’m a big softie and I’m an emotional person,” she said. “I will probably struggle in the first few days as doing something like this is a big deal for me.

“I haven’t been thrust this much into the spotlight in a while and I have avoided it out of irrational fear. I will probably be the most emotional when I first go in. It will take me a while to settle in, but I know I will get past that.”

N-Dubz singer Tulisa thinks she will ‘struggle’ in the jungle (Getty Images)

Loose Women’s Jane Moore says she’ll be a ‘shoulder to cry on’ in camp

Saturday 16 November 2024 21:00 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

Loose Women star and journalist Jane Moore is following in the footsteps of fellow panellists Janet Street-Porter, Frankie Bridge and Charlene White. Moore, who first appeared on the ITV panel show in 1999, said she thinks her role in camp will be a “shoulder to cry on”.

“I have been on this planet a long time and I will be the person who will try to help them out,” she admitted.

“My two daughters are really up for me doing it and my youngest one keeps telling me: ‘Mum, it is going to be amazing’. If there is someone young in there struggling, I know it will appeal to my maternal side.”

Jane Moore hopes to be a maternal figure in this year’s ‘I’m A Celeb’ camp (ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: The 10 most memorable challenges

Saturday 16 November 2024 19:00 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

From creepy crawlies to flies or maybe even spiders for lunch, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back for another season, as the show prepares to welcome ten new stars to take on the Australian jungle.

While some grisly bushtucker trials may be interesting to watch, others might have viewers stomachs turning. Ahead of the start of the new series, The Independent takes a trip down memory lane and looks back at the most wildest moments on the show...Read more below:

I’m A Celebrity: The 10 most memorable challenges

GK Barry says she ‘hasn’t slept for a month’ due to terror of entering the jungle

Saturday 16 November 2024 17:00 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

Loose Women star and content creator GK Barry – real name Grace Keeling – admitted she is “terrified of everything” ahead of her I’m a Celebrity arrival.

She explained: “I haven’t slept in a month. I am scared of the Trials and I am genuinely scared of everything.

“The eating trial to me is the worst thing you can do to a human being. You also don’t know who you are going to click with either but hopefully after the first week, I will settle in nicely.”

Influencer GK Barry has been unable to sleep ahead of entering the jungle (Kate Green/Getty Images)

Rebekah Vardy reignites Coleen Rooney feud ahead of I’m A Celeb debut

Saturday 16 November 2024 16:00 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

Coleen Rooney’s friend-turned-nemesis Rebekah Vardy has said she hopes the TV personality will be forced to eat “bull’s penis, ostrich bum and humble pie,” on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

The pair have been in dispute since Rooney accused Vardy of leaking information about her to the press in a now famous “Wagatha Christie” Instagram post.

Writing in her column for The Sun, Vardy said: “Everyone seems to think I have this massive problem with Coleen going into the jungle.

“But do you know what? If you want to fan the fire, the flames are going to get higher. I wasn’t going to carry on talking about this, I had no intention of talking about it, but she clearly can’t let it go.

“I think she always wanted my life, she’s following in my footsteps,” Vardy, who entered the jungle in 2017 added.

Coleen Rooney (left) and Rebekah Vardy during their High Court libel battle (PA)

Coleen Rooney says she doesn’t have ‘any phobias’ and is ready for any challenge

Saturday 16 November 2024 15:00 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

The TV personality and wife of former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney is said to have secured the biggest deal in the show’s history, which would surpass that of Farage and presenter Noel Edmonds with a fee of over £1.5m.

Ahead of her arrival in the jungle, Rooney, who recently won the high-profile “Wagatha Christie” libel case filed against her by Rebekah Vardy, said she doesn’t have any phobias and is ready for the challenge.

What will she miss the most about being away from home? “Aside from my family and friends, my phone and a pen and notepad. I love jotting things down.”

Explaining why now is the right time to enter the jungle, Rooney said it was a combination of timing and her children being old enough. “It has take many, many years but I’m finally doing it,” she said.

Meet the I’m a Celebrity 2024 lineup

The 5 psychological traits you need to win I’m A Celebrity

Saturday 16 November 2024 14:00 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

As the contestants nervously wait to find out what the next three weeks Down Under have in store for them, a psychologist has pinpointed the key psychological traits which could help the celebrities successfully tackle the gruesome challenges and win the show.

The 5 psychological traits you need to win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Meet Oti Mabuse: The ex Strictly star taking on the jungle

Saturday 16 November 2024 13:00 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

Oti Mabuse, best known for her six year stint as a Strictly Come Dancing professional, said she was absolutely “terrified” of snakes ahead of her debut on I’m a Celebrity.

Mabuse has won Strictly twice, with celebrity partners Kelvin Fletcher and Bill Bailey, and she currently appears as a judge on Dancing on Ice.

Oti Mabuse will take part in ‘I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!’ 2024 (ITV)

Speaking about what she thinks her role would be ahead of her arrival in Australia, she said she would be the “fun dancing mum” and hopes to teach her fellow campmates some new moves.

The dancer said she signed up for the show because she wants to get back to her “adventurous and fun” self after giving birth to her daughter in December 2023.Read more below:

Meet the I’m a Celebrity 2024 lineup

Coleen Rooney clears up rumours about her trial participation

Friday 15 November 2024 19:15 , Ellie Muir

Coleen Rooney addressed the rumours that suggested she would be exempt from partaking in the gruesome bushtucker trials on I’m a Celeb.

“There’s been a lot of news saying I am exempt because of various illnesses. But I can confirm I can do every trial, so I am not excluded from any, and I am looking forward to it,” she said in a post shared online.

Rooney, known for a luxurious lifestyle, described the show as a “massive change” on account of sleeping outside and not having her personal belongings with her.

Coleen Rooney clears up ‘rubbish’ rumours about her I’m a Celeb stint

Sneak peek: I’m a Celeb cast meet on sunny beach for first time

Friday 15 November 2024 15:15 , Ellie Muir

Coleen Rooney, Alan Halsall, Melvin Odoom, GK Barry and Barry McGuigan have been pictured meeting for the first time on a beach before they head to the jungle.

The I’m a Celeb cast (ITV)

The full I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2024 lineup

Friday 15 November 2024 12:05 , Ellie Muir

Find out everything you need to know about the 10 famous faces arriving in the jungle.

Meet the I’m a Celebrity 2024 lineup

First look: I’m a Celeb cast of 2024 meet for the first time

Friday 15 November 2024 11:57 , Ellie Muir

ITV has shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the I’m a Celebrity 2024 cast meeting for the first time. It’s all smiles now – but how will they feel when the challenges begin?

Pictured below are Strictly star Oti Mabuse, N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos, radio presenter Dean McCullough, McFly singer Danny Jones and Loose Woman star Jane Moore getting to know each other.