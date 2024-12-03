I’m a Celebrity evicts fourth star of the series

Melvin Odoom has become the fourth star to leave the jungle in the 2024 season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

On Tuesday (3 December), hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly entered the camp to break the news to the celebrity contestants, revealing that the BBC Radio 1 presenter had been voted out of show by the viewers at home.

The show’s longtime presenters told the campmates that Love Island star Maura Higgins had also been in the bottom two after the public vote.

His departure follows N Dubz star and former X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos’s shock exit on Monday (2 December).

In a post-exit interview on ITV’s Lorraine, Contostavlos seemed to suggest that some friendships between the campmates might not last once the show is over, telling the presenter: “A lot of people were being very pally pally but the real test will be when everyone is out.

“Will they make the effort to send texts in the group chat? Will they do the four hour drives to see each other? And so the test of the friendships begins now or in a week’s time.”

Loose Women star Jane Moore and BBC Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough were the first and second contestants to leave the jungle.

The eliminations will continue throughout the week ahead of the finale on Sunday (8 December), which will see one of the remaining stars crowned king or queen of the jungle, following in the footsteps of last year’s winner, footballer Jill Scott.

New episodes of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! air nightly at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX