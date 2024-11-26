I’m a Celebrity 2024 live: Ant and Dec make bold claim about this year’s contestants

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! hosts Ant and Dec have made a bold claim about this year’s contestants.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly haven’t held back when poking fun – and even growing frustrated – at the crop of stars in the jungle, with Dean McCullough and Barry McGuigan falling victim to the presenting duo’s many jokes.

They claimed in the latest episode, which ared on Tuesday (26 November), that the team of 2024 after the “screamiest bunch we’ve ever”.

In tonight’s episode of I’m a Celebrity, Maura Higgins and Jane Moore took on the latest trial, “The Fright at the End of the Tunnel”, winning six stars for camp.

Meanwhile, Reverend Richard Coles opened up about grieving his late partner while Oti Mabuse shared what she found to be “the hardest thing” about prematurely giving birth to her daughter.

I’m a Celebrity live

Oti Mabuse praised

Fans of I’m a Celebrity have praised contestant Oti Mabuse for opening up about her daughter’s premature birth.

On Tuesday night’s episode (26 November) of the ITV show, ex-Strictly professional dancer Mabuse, 34, shared the poignant moment with fellow jungle-mate Reverend Richard Coles.

I’m a Celebrity star Oti Mabuse reveals ‘hardest thing’ about premature birth

The public have decided the person they want to face “Shock Around the Clock” is... TULISA!

She took the news like a champ.

Tulisa on ‘I’m a Celeb’ (ITV)

It’s not Alan, GK Barry, Reverend Richard, Jane, Dean, Coleen, Barry, Danny, Melvin, Oti – meaning it might also be Tulisa.

Who will be doing the next Bushtucker Trial?

Ant and Dechave just gone into camp to reveal the result of the vote – and, straight off the bat, it might be Maura.

After Maura and Jane’s efforts in the Bushtucker trial, the campmates have been treated to a dinner of mud crabs. And they needed boxer Barry’s help to crack them open! Talk about having to work for your dinner

Richard Coles opens up about loss of his former partner

The emotion hasn’t stopped there: Richard has just spoken about the loss of his former partner, David. He tells Oti: “I miss him. He’s just left a massive hole in my life and I’m living my life around that loss.”

Richard Coles opens up about grieving his late partner on I’m a Celebrity

Oti Mabuse opens up about premature birth

Oti Mabuse has just opened up to Richard about the scary premature birth of her baby, who was placed in an incubator after birth.

A tearful Richard has his own story for Oti, telling her about her he once baptised a very premature boy who has grown up to be a healthy young footballer.

Six stars!

They won six out of 12 stars, which sounds bad but, I gotta say, that was a good attempt. Ant and Dec agree, telling them: “That was a very, very tough Trial, so I think you did remarkably, the pair of you. You should both be very proud.”

Maura is properly facing her fears, fair play to her. She seems genuinely terrified of these spiders!

Eeeeek, Maura is joined in the tunnels by toads, lizards and spiders – the birthday treats continue! And poor Jane – she can’t see anything because her goggles keep steaming up!

Anyway, this Trial is called “Fright At The End of The Tunnel”. There are two tunnels: one above ground, and one below ground. The celebrity above ground needs to find the secret code words hidden in their tunnel, reading them out to the celebrity below ground who will be underwater and will need to use the code words to unlock the stars.

Maura’s going above, and Jane is going below.

Ant just made a bold claim about this year’s contestants. “You’re the screamiest bucnh of celebrities we’ve ever had on this show,” he says.

But now it’s time for today’s Bushtucker Trial!

It’s the turn of Maura and Jane. Huge cheers for Dean getting a day off (from us all).

Tomorrow’s trial will be called Shock Around the Clock. You can vote for which star you want to take part for the next 25 minutes.

Where’s Barry?

I’m a Celebrity very briefly turned into a mystery with a confused Barry getting totally lost in the jungle while helping Tulisa carry pots and pans to the creek.

I’ll be more honest: I think this is as nailbiting as the episode’s gonna get.

It’s good to see Melvin Odoom getting some screen time this evening! He’s been a bit absent these past few episodes.

(ITV)

Viewers are loving the campmates singing McFly’s “Shine a Light” to each other.

Celebs sing McFly around the campfire

McFly’s Danny performing their hit song “Shine a Light” – and then being completely upstaged by Barry McGuigan who, it turns out, has a set of pipes on him! In the words of Reverend Richard Coles: “Revelation of the evening, Barry McGuigan can sing like a canary, it was lovely.”

Maura’s woes continue

Who in the universe did Maura annoy? While other people’s items had surprise chocolates and sweets hidden amongst them. Maura was given… an apple. “What did I do to deserve this?” she rightly asks.

Maura Higgins (ITV)

A surprise for Oti

Imagine enduring a bus ride accompanied by a load of cockroaches and then you get back to camp and find a frog standing on your bag.

An experience like that is exactly what Oti signed up for, in fairness.

Danny, perhaps desperate to create a melody for “Roaches In My Pants”, claimed a guitar case as his chosen item of choice. We’re hoping the guitar is inside…

We have a new song written by McFly’s very own Danny Jones. It’s called “Roaches In My Pants” and you can guess what it’s inspired by. We’re sure if anyone could make it a number one hit, it’s Danny.

First up on the Fright Bus, it’s GK, Jane and Oti. They have to work together to move three red tokens along a bar in front of them – and they succeed!

Still, GK isn’t impressed, calling it the “worst busy journey I’ve ever been on in my entire life”. And we’re assuming she’s been on a few night busses in her time.

I’m a Celeb star GK Barry (ITV)

Birthday girl Maura is not happy

“This is the worst birthday I’ve ever had!” she says as her terrified campmates serenade her with a rendition of “Happy Birthday”.

The wheels on the Fright bus go round and round

So, we’re keeping on with the Fright Bus. The longer the celebs stay on, the more luggage items they win for camp – but of course they’re joined by mealworms, spiders and cockroaches.

21:06 , Jacob Stolworthy

‘I’m a Celeb' fans rejoice as Dean won’t be involved in next trial

I’m a Celebrity fans have been celebrating after it was revealed that Dean McCullough won’t be involved in Tuesday’s trial, as Jane Moore and Maura Higgins will be taking on the task instead.

Ant McPartlin takes another swipe at Dean McCullough despite successful ‘I’m a Celeb' trial

I’m a Celebrity host Ant McPartlin has taken another swipe at Dean McCullough, despite the Radio One DJ winning 10 stars for the camp on Monday’s episode.

Jane Moore accuses Barry McGuigan of ageism and misogyny

The latest series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has undergone another shake-up as a public vote shifted control of the camp to contestants Danny Jones and Barry McGuigan.

The changes appear to have stirred up resentment in the camp, with Moore having specifically requested not to do the cleaning. In the episode, Jones claimed that he had been told the opposite by the Loose Women panellist herself.

Coleen Rooney recalls meeting with ‘dirty’ Donald Trump

On Sunday’s (24 November) episode, Rooney recalled meeting Trump at the White House with her family.

“When we lived in America, we were invited to the White House for Christmas, and we went in to meet Donald Trump,” she said. “And we walked in and we got to get the official photograph taken in front of the Christmas tree.

‘I’m a Celebrity' fans dumbstruck by GK Barry and Richard Coles’s risqué chat

I’m a Celebrity fans were left shocked by a risqué chat between content creator GK Barry and Reverend Richard Coles on Monday night’s show (25 November).

After a heart-to-heart about Coles’s experience of being a gay vicar, Barry – who earlier in the series opened up about her sexuality and coming out – talked about how she used to be religious. She recalled going to a religious camp when she was younger, where there were men telling her not to have sex before she was married.

She said that even at 13, she thought: “Well, that’s not gonna happen. I see my future and it involves scissoring.”

Coles, 62, then asked Barry, 25, what scissoring is. She chose not to explain it to him in detail, but did tell him it was something that lesbians do. He then started making jokes about the “sizzling scissoring sisterhood”, and the pair collapsed into giggles.

Viewers were taken aback, to say the least. “Talking about scissoring with a reverend. I’m a Celeb is not real,” wrote one fan on X/Twitter

Maura Higgins describes ‘revenge’ on ex-boyfriend before 'Love Island'

Maura Higgins has opened up about an incident with a former boyfriend that prompted her to go on Love Island.

During a segment on Sunday’s (24 November) episode, Higgins told fellow campmates Jane Moore, the Loose Women panellist, and McFly singer Danny Jones, about taking revenge on her former partner.

Speaking about the build-up to her participation on Love Island, she recalled: “So I had a boyfriend at the time.”

While she was initially unsure whether to agree to go on the hit dating series, she one day decided to look through her boyfriend’s phone – only to learn of her partner’s indiscretions.

Meet this year’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestants

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is in full flow, with a whole new roster of famous faces taking on jungle life.

How much are the I’m a Celebrity 2024 contestants being paid?

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2024 features the ITV show’s highest-paid star yet.

