New I’m A Celebrity spin-off hosted by Joel Dommett announced for ITV

Former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Joel Dommett will host a spin-off show to accompany the series, it has been announced.

The comedian, 39, who was runner-up on the ITV show in 2016, will be joined by reigning King of the Jungle Sam Thompson and presenter and DJ Kemi Rodgers as hosts on I’m A Celebrity Unpacked.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain (GMB) on Tuesday, Dommett said: “I did the extra show for three years, which I loved.

Can you read these poker faces?@imacelebrity is launching a brand new companion show and we can reveal the hosts will be @joeldommett with @SamThompsonUK & @KemiRodgers. But will they give away who this year's campmates are!? pic.twitter.com/JnUp6stSeO — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 29, 2024

“I feel like I learned everything there. And then it stopped for a couple of years, and it feels like the right time to bring it back.

“And we’re really sort of mixing it up. We’re changing it a lot.

“Obviously, we’ve changed the name, which is great. And we’re going to have Ant and Dec on every day talking through lots of stuff.

“We’re going to have the campmates coming straight to us for big interviews.

“We’re just going to really divulge everything about the show, really get into the nitty gritty of everything.”

Dommett also welcomed his “jungle buddies” Thompson and Rodgers on to the show.

DJ Kemi Rodgers will co-host I’m A Celebrity Unpacked with Joel Dommett and Sam Thompson (Ian West/PA)

Rodgers revealed she has never been to Australia, where the programme is filmed.

The spin-off show, axed in 2020, has previously been called The Daily Drop, I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp, and I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! Now!

This year’s contestants have yet to be announced.

– The new series will start on Sunday November 17 on ITV1 and ITVX.