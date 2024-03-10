‘I’m Just Ken has helped young boys deal with emotions’, Barbie songwriter claims

The film sees Ken sing about his frustrations at not being equal to the Barbies - Jaap Buitendijk

The songwriter behind I’m Just Ken from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie claims the song has helped young boys to express their emotions.

Mark Ronson said the power ballad, which is performed by Ryan Gosling as Ken in the toy-based blockbuster, allows boys to understand that “it’s OK to be runner-up”.

The film, in which a patriarchal society blossoms in Barbie Land, sees Ken sing about his frustrations at not being equal to the Barbies.

Ronson, 48, who co-wrote and produced the song with Andrew Wyatt, told The Sunday Times: “I know I’ll sound like David Brent, but the song helped young boys.

“My friend’s eight-year-old got broken up with and he said, ‘It’s OK, because Ken got broken up with by Barbie.’

“The song tells boys that it’s OK to be runner-up. The internet’s caused a level of isolation in boys and this idea of male camaraderie and sharing your feelings is a nice and unexpected thing to come out of it.”

Mark Ronson says the popular song almost didn't make it into the film - AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Barbie, which also stars Margot Robbie, made more than £1 billion globally after it was released last summer and has received nine Oscar nominations.

Ronson and Wyatt, 52, have been nominated for best original song and Gosling is expected to perform I’m Just Ken at the ceremony on Sunday night.

‘We feel their pain’

London-born Ronson, who now lives in LA, has previously said he was inspired to write the ballad after reading the Barbie script and sympathising with Ken’s character.

“Ken is ridiculous,” he said. “But Greta’s point was that nobody should ever be laughing at a character.

“We feel their pain - as crazy as that sounds about a guy wearing a white mink and two pairs of sunglasses.

“I never wanted to write a song for a cheap laugh. You want something to get under people’s skin.”

Greta Gerwig ‘had to fight’ to keep song in film

Despite the success of the song, which has been streamed millions of times and even broke into the UK top 40, Ronson said it almost didn’t make the cut.

“At that first screening the song wasn’t working,” he said. “I panicked. The humour wasn’t translating and Greta had to fight. The studio asked her how much she really needed it and she said, ‘With every inch of my body.’ And then there was a big swing.”

The producer said the song drew inspiration from English musicians like Elton John and Robbie Williams.

“It had ripples everywhere,” he said. “But especially in England, where there is a lineage for this kind of song.”