‘I’m right there’: Will Klein awaits potential MLB call with the Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals have several prospects developing in their minor-league system. This year, The Star is highlighting that next crop of talented players in a new series: “Before the Crown.”

This week, we spotlight Royals prospect and reliever Will Klein, who is hopeful to join the MLB roster at some point this year.

‘So much time, experience, wisdom and helpfulness’

Will Klein was a little shocked when he stepped in the Kansas City Royals clubhouse for the first time.

“It was a little nerve-wracking seeing all these guys that have World Series rings now and guys with 10-plus years all over the place,” Klein said.

Klein, 24, watched his teammates head to their lockers. Seth Lugo took his seat at the far end of the clubhouse. Michael Wacha sat a couple seats away. Will Smith was sitting perpendicular to Klein’s locker.

The new Royals were established veterans. And Klein was excited to be in his first big-league spring training.

“All the guys we signed, there is so much time, experience, wisdom and helpfulness,” Klein said. “Everybody has been so nice. I’ve just been picking their brains, like what they do in their routines, how they stay healthy and how they get ready. And I feel like it’s really going to help me because that’s what we are here for now.”

‘He’s a perfect bullpen piece’

Klein pitched 3 ⅔ scoreless innings this spring. He appeared in four games and recorded six strikeouts and two walks.

The Royals optioned Klein to Triple-A Omaha on March 8. However, he left a strong impression and could be recalled later this season.

“He’s a perfect bullpen piece,” Royals pitching coach Brian Sweeney said. “He has that late-inning reliever mentality.

“... You sense a quiet confidence about him. An arrogance, in a good way, that a reliever needs when you come into tough situations.”

The KC Star's "Before the Crown" series takes a closer look at young players and prospects in the Kansas City Royals organization.

Klein has maintained confidence throughout his minor-league career. The Royals selected him in the fifth round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft. He starred at Eastern Illinois and showcased a power arm.

The Royals valued his plus fastball, slider and curveball. Klein began in High-A Quad Cities after the 2020 minor-league season was canceled. He quickly established himself as a reliable late-inning pitcher. Klein had 121 strikeouts in 70 ⅓ innings that season.

Klein continued to climb the minor-league ranks. He spent the 2022 campaign with Double-A Northwest Arkansas before making it to Triple-A last season.

Along the way, Klein continued to post high strikeout numbers. He was even selected to represent the Royals in the 2023 SiriusXM Futures Game. However, Klein knew he needed to become a refined pitcher to reach his ultimate goal.

“My biggest thing, when I got to Triple-A, was throwing my curveball first strike,” Klein said. “I did that well in Double-A. There was an adjustment I had to make in Triple-A to really be able to land it and I just didn’t do it.”

Honing his craft

Klein noted his curveball is an important pitch. He uses it to balance his high-powered fastball and slider. He struggled with the command and it led to increased walks.

The curveball wasn’t where he wanted it to be. He needed to unlock the desired curveball spin and direction.

“I was like, ‘I don’t want to cast it, but I don’t want to yank it,’” Klein said. “So it was all over the place. And this offseason I was getting to the point where I just throw it as hard as I can.”

Well, it worked. Klein regained his control with the curveball by applying a bit more force.

“I was just going to throw my curveball hard every time,” Klein said.

American League Futures pitcher Will Klein (33) of the Kansas City Royals pitches to the National League during the second inning of the All Star-Futures game at T-Mobile Park on July 8, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Klein also picked up a tip playing catch with Lugo. The veteran told Klein he was flying open with his curveball delivery. Klein took the advice to heart. He adjusted his hips, and it helped generate more rotation on the pitch.

“I feel like I’ve done a good job with that,” Klein said. “I haven’t had any of those misses like I did last year.”

This offseason, the Royals placed Klein on the 40-man roster. They protected him from the Rule 5 Draft and expect him to contribute in the future.

“Will is an impressive, physical guy,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “Obviously a big arm and good breaking ball.”

Next in line

Klein is expected to start the 2024 season in Triple-A. There is a good chance he makes his MLB debut with the Royals this year. Relievers tend to move quickly once they are deemed ready for the big leagues.

The Royals know Klein is knocking on the doorstep. He might kick the door in with a strong start in the minor leagues.

“I’m right there,” Klein said. “I’m just going to do what I can do. I don’t get to make that decision but I’m going to make that the hardest decision they have to make.”