M&M's announces Peanut butter & jelly flavor. Here's what you need to know.

It’s peanut butter jelly time…peanut butter jelly time!

M&M’s and its parent company Mars Inc. announced the company’s latest flavor Thursday morning, adding that the peanut butter and jelly candies will hit shelves in December.

It’s the company’s first new flavor innovation since 2022 and is made up of berry-flavored chocolate snacks with a peanut butter center, the company said in a news release.

Peanut butter & jelly M&M's. The new flavor was announced on Sept. 19, 2024.

The candies will be sold in stores nationwide and at www.MMS.com in three sizes, including:

Single Size (1.63 ounces)

Share Size (2.83 ounces)

Sharing Size Stand Up Pouches (8.6 ounces)

"Peanut butter M&M'S have always been a popular flavor with our fans, so we're excited to double down on their excitement – with a twist," said Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer of Mars Wrigley North America, in the release. "Our new M&M'S Peanut Butter & Jelly taps into a cross-generational staple, turning a delicious and comforting snack into a bite-sized treat to be enjoyed and shared."

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757. Follow her on Twitter at @SaleenMartin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

