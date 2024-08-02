M. Night Shyamalan’s 10 Favorite Movies, From ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Rebecca’ to ‘Raw’

M. Night Shyamalan is a divisive filmmaker; depending on who you ask the director is either a brilliant visionary or a man whose films are too flimsy to hold together. What nobody can deny about Shyamalan is that the man really, really loves movies. In a 2023 interview, he discussed a variety of his greatest cinematic influences with obvious enthusiasm, claiming he has a Blu-Ray collection of over 800 titles, and on Twitter, he frequently shares with his fans his Criterion Collection choices and recommendations.

Raised in the Philadelphia area by a Indian family, Shyamalan began his career with two small indie dramas before becoming one of the biggest breakout auteurs of his generation with “The Sixth Sense,” a cultural phenomenon that introduced the world to his earnest brand of horror and his signature love of plot twists. In the 21st century, Shyamalan has experienced highs and lows as a filmmaker, but he’s always brought his signature exacting style to each production. And in his recent run of low-budget thrillers, he’s found a grove that’s proven to mesh well with his strengths, putting out playful films like “Split” and “Knock at the Cabin” that are as fun as they are emotionally resonant.

In terms of taste, Shyamalan is a fan of many of the highest canonical classics: he’s frequently called “The Godfather” the best film ever made. Unsurprisingly given his output over the years and favoring of the thriller genre, he’s also a massive Alfred Hitchcock fan, naming his films like “Rebecca” and “The Birds” as core influences. He’s also a horror fan whose favorites include “The Exorcist” and “Raw.” And of course, the man is partial to a great popcorn film, as evidenced by his love of Steven Spielberg classics like “Jaws” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

With Shyamalan’s latest film “Trap” in theaters now, IndieWire is taking a look at the films that have influenced Shyamalan’s career. Compiled from interviews and comments made over the years, here are 10 of Shyamalan’s favorite films of all time.

