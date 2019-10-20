‘I’m Not Choking Her!’: Andy Kaufman and the Unlikely, Controversial Rise of Intergender Wrestling

In the canon of big, important American years, 1979 doesn't get as much attention as say, 1776, or 1812, or 1945. But it had some sleeper hits: Sony dropped the Walkman; Voyager 1 found Jupiter’s rings; Aaliyah was born—also, comedian Andy Kaufman wore a bathrobe on Saturday Night Live, wrestled Lacoste heiress Mimi Lambert for three straight minutes, pinned her, kicked her, and named himself the Intergender Wrestling Champion of the World.

The performance, which took place 40 years ago today, was not Kaufman’s first fight. For months, the “song and dance man” had been performing sets (he called them “concerts”) where he would invite women to wrestle. The idea was to channel old carnival wrestlers who toured town-to-town, offering $500 to any man who could pin them. Kaufman, rocking a dentist’s physique, couldn’t pull that off. Guys would crush him; he challenged girls instead. The comedian had a whole spiel to egg them on: “It takes a certain mental energy to wrestle, a certain strategy,” he says in one video at the Comedy Store. “Women, I do not think, possess this. Now, there are times when the woman does have this mental energy, for example in the kitchen, scrubbing the potatoes, washing the carrots, scrubbing the floors, raising the babies...” Usually, the rant then devolved into baby talk or shrieks.

Andy Kaufman Was One Truly Wild and Truly Crazy Man

People didn’t love it, but mostly, people didn’t know much about it, unless they’d happened into a Kaufman concert. That changed after SNL. The comic showed up in his robe, white long johns, black gym trunks, and, according to a biography, a significant amount of tape on his junk to prevent any on-air embarrassments. He gave his speech, turned down a pregnant lady, and picked Lambert, a dancer still in her leotard. They wrassled for a bit. The audience booed, while Kaufman howled reassurances (“I’M NOT CHOKING HER”) and commands (“SHUT UPPP”). After the act, Kaufman’s popularity dipped. The kayfabe of the fight—of Kaufman’s whole persona, for that matter—hadn’t registered. Audiences didn’t get that he was playing the villain, a classic wrestling trope. Departing from one convention (not hitting girls) left people fuzzy on just how many he’d abandoned. Plus, he kept screaming: “This is not a comedy routine! This is not a skit! This is real!”

The performance would achieve cult status, spawning novelty T-shirts and some real world effects on actual wrestling. But that would not become clear for a while. For months, both Kaufman and SNL received hate letters by the thousands, often from women, challenging Kaufman to a rematch. In one of the few remaining postcards, the sender wrote only her address, phone number, height (4’8”), weight (104 lbs), age (19), occupation (Junior Food Service Management major at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, part-time sautée chef), and a brief message: “I’ll beat Andy!”

But Kaufman’s biggest critic was a guy, a wrestler himself—Memphis heavyweight champ, Jerry “The King” Lawler. After Kaufman’s act aired, he kept touring around the states, showing down with over 400 women. Lawler saw him in Memphis. The fourth and final challenger that night was a tall, sturdy woman named Foxy Brown (not that one). Unlike Kaufman's early opponents, Brown stood a real chance. In the footage from that night, she grabs Kaufman’s leg, and throws him to the ground. But he recovers quickly and pins her. Lawler hated it, the idea of a man striking a woman. The irony here barely needs stating—Lawler, 66, was arrested in 2016 for domestic violence against his 27-year-old girlfriend. But his moral umbrage launched a feud that lasted until long after Kaufman died.

Lawler insisted on a rematch, offering to train Brown. When she lost again weeks later, he challenged Kaufman to a “real” fight—against him. In April of 1982, they faced off in the ring. Kaufman taunted Lawler in an unhinged Southern accent: “I’m from Hollywood! Where they make movies and TV shows! I’m not from down here in Mayn-fuss, Ten-uh-see!” As far as fighting, the comedian had some moments. At one point, as the referee held Lawler, his lavender onesie disheveled, Kaufman slapped him in the face three times. But Lawler slipped aside, and charged Kaufman for a suplex: lifting him up and slamming his back to the mat.

