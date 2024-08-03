'I’m really proud to be returning to Eric'

Bob Golding, who played Eric in the award-winning play Morecambe, is returning to the character in Paul Hendy’s The Last Laugh [Pamela Raith Photography]

An actor has thanked the people of Eric Morecambe’s adopted home town for their warm reception at the world premiere of a new play depicting the comedian, in the theatre named after him.

Bob Golding, who lives in Northamptonshire, played the comedy great in the award-winning play Morecambe, and is returning to the character in Paul Hendy’s The Last Laugh.

He said it was "surprisingly emotional" to complete a pre-Edinburgh Fringe run at the Eric Morecambe Centre in Harpenden, Hertfordshire.

He praised audiences in the town that has a "huge affiliation" with Morecambe and also thanked Luton Town FC for help with his costume.

Morecambe and Wise's much-loved double act spanned TV, radio and film [BBC]

Eric Morecambe and comedy partner Ernie Wise's much-loved double act spanned TV, radio and film for about 40 years until Eric's death in 1984.

The Last Laugh depicts him with fellow comedy greats Tommy Cooper and Bob Monkhouse in a dressing room, discussing life, comedy and what it means to be funny.

Writer Hendy said the idea came from vivid memories of watching the comedians with his family and coming to love and appreciate their different approaches to comedy.

The fact he knew three actors who had portrayed the characters before was a "perfect storm" and an Edinburgh run was sealed.

Golding first played Eric in Morecambe, a one-man show about the star’s life, which won an Edinburgh Fringe First Award in 2009 and the Olivier award for Best Entertainment in 2010. It toured until 2014.

Damian Williams plays Tommy Cooper, Bob Golding is Eric Morecambe and Simon Cartwright is Bob Monkhouse in The Last Laugh [Pamela Raith Photography]

With a seal of approval from Morecambe’s son Gary and a sculpted head of the comedian in pride of place in the living room of the boat he lives on, he said he thought the iconic star had "taken over my life".

Ten years on, he said he was "a little reticent" about coming back to him because the previous play had been "so successful" and he had "either got to match it or be better".

"I was a bit nervous, a bit scared and I still am. I still get the old jelly legs much like Eric used to get," he said.

“In the play Eric talks about the constant nagging doubt in the back of his mind, this need to rehearse things and still be funny, thinking 'are they still going to laugh?' - and that’s still there for me."

"But I’m really proud and excited about doing it again."

The Eric Morecambe Centre in Harpenden, Hertfordshire, which includes a 511-seat theatre, opened in October 2021 [Katy Lewis/BBC]

Golding said that the play depicts the comedian near the end of his life so is at a "much slower pace" than the previous play.

"It's a more reflective Eric that I get to play, which actually at nearly 54 I’m grateful for," he said.

"It’s like meeting an old friend that you haven’t seen for a while and getting the chance to give them a hug."

He added that the premiere in the town where Morecambe lived for much of his life felt appropriate.

"The people of Harpenden had a huge affiliation with Eric because they got to see him walking to the bank in the morning and being involved with the community," Golding, who lived in nearby St Albans for 16 years, said.

"I thought, if I’m going to do it anywhere, let’s do it here. It was definitely friendly fire."

In the play, Golding wears the suit Eric Morecambe wore for his final performance at the The Roses Theatre in Tewkesbury in 1984 [Pamela Raith Photography]

Hendy said that as a huge Morecambe fan, seeing his play performed at the EMC was "very emotional".

"I only wanted to do [the pre-Edinburgh run] there really, it meant so much," he said.

"We were thrilled at the warmth of the audience, it was exactly what we wanted and what we needed so we’ve come to Edinburgh with full confidence."

In the play, Morecambe wears a Luton Town tie and also the suit he wore for his final performance at the The Roses Theatre in Tewkesbury.

He died after a heart attack backstage, aged 58.

Eric Morecambe often referred to Luton Town in his acts and the club told Golding it was "honoured" to help [BBC]

Golding is appreciative of Luton Town FC who provided the badge on the blazer.

Photos of the event were unclear and they could not make out exactly what was on the jacket so it was decided to use something connected to the Hatters-supporting comedian and they contacted the club.

"[They] rapidly got back to me which was lovely and said they had a blazer badge from around that time and he would be 'honoured to send' it to me," Golding said.

"It came in the post the next day.

"It’s really lovely - a nice little nod to Eric’s life."

The Last Laugh is on at Assembly George Square Studios, Edinburgh until 25 August.

Follow East of England news on X, Instagram and Facebook: BBC Beds, Herts & Bucks, BBC Cambridgeshire, BBC Essex, BBC Norfolk, BBC Northamptonshire or BBC Suffolk.

More on this story

Related internet links