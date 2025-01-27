M&S recalls chicken products over Salmonella contamination: 'Do not eat' warning issued

Marks & Spencer has issued an urgent ‘do not eat’ warning to two of its popular products amid fears of food contamination.

The food giant made an urgent product recall for its Southern Fried Chicken Burger and Chicken Kyiv after Salmonella was detected in the products.

The recall only applies to items purchased in Northern Ireland, with the affected items showing use-by dates between January 26 and February 1, 2025.

The burgers come in 282g packs and will show a use-by date of either January 26, 30, 31 or February 1, 2025. M&S bosses say the recalled Chicken Kyivs are sold in 320g packs in a pack of two and will show a use-by date of January 26, 2025.

Anyone who has purchased one of these products is urged not to consume them, and instead take them back to any store - where a full refund will be issued.

In a statement, Marks & Spencer said: “Please do not consume this product. Any customers in possession of this product can return it to their nearest store where a full refund will be given.

“Customer safety is of paramount importance to Marks & Spencer and we take all issues regarding the production of our foods extremely seriously.”

What is Salmonella?

Salmonella infection is a common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract and causes food poisoning.

The Food Standards Agency warned: “Young children, people aged 65 or over, and those whose immune systems are not working properly have a greater risk of becoming severely ill with food poisoning caused by salmonella.”

The NHS also noted that salmonella can cause severe dehydration, diarrhoea and vomiting.

M&S says they are “taking immediate action to address the contamination”, with product recall notices being prominently displayed across affected stores in Northern Ireland.

For additional information about the recall, customers can contact Marks & Spencer on 03330148555.