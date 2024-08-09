‘I’m sorry mom’: Navy chief caught trying to meet minor in vigilante sting

KGTV - San Diego Scripps

A 41-year-old Navy chief, who tried to meet up with a 14-year-old girl, told a colleague his mom “would probably slap him in the face” after he was caught on camera by a vigilante group, documents obtained by Team 10 show.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories