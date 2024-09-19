Métis Nation Saskatchewan leaves national council, cites concerns with Ontario group

OTTAWA — The Métis Nation of Saskatchewan has pulled out of a national body representing Métis, citing problems with the Métis Nation of Ontario.

In a resolution passed this morning, the Métis Nation — Saskatchewan says the Métis Nation of Ontario, which is a member of the national body, accepts and continues to represent people who are not Métis.

They also say the Métis National Council has failed to ensure the integrity of the Ontario group's citizenship registry and has not rectified it, despite constant calls to do so.

A statement from the organization says participation in the Métis National Council is "no longer necessary or beneficial to the work of our nation" as it inches toward self-government.

The Métis Nation of Ontario did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but has previously defended its citizenship registry as being legitimate.

The departure of the Saskatchewan group comes years after the Manitoba Métis Federation withdrew from the council, citing similar concerns about the Métis Nation of Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.

