Métis National Council president not seeking re-election, citing growing family

OTTAWA — The president of the Métis National Council is not seeking re-election, saying she is instead going to focus on her growing family.

Cassidy Caron was elected in 2021 as the youngest person ever to lead the organization, which represents Métis groups in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

She says she is proud of her work and she is leaving behind a "strong, functioning and ethical organization," despite recent infighting.

The council was most recently thrust into the spotlight over a federal bill that seeks to recognize the self-government of Métis groups in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Caron maintained support for member groups' self-government efforts, but First Nations and Manitoba Métis stand opposed to the bill and its progress in Parliament has stalled.

The outgoing leader says she will continue to serve her community in different ways after the next election, which is to be held Sept. 26 in Saskatoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press