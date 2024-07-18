‘I’m a Trump too’ says candidate’s 17-year-old granddaughter in debut speech

Kai Trump, one of Donald Trump's 10 grandchildren, made her speech on Wednesday - Shawn Thew/Shutterstock

Donald Trump’s 17-year-old granddaughter made her political debut at the Republican national convention on Wednesday night and hinted at following in his footsteps.

Kai Trump, the eldest of the Republican candidate’s 10 grandchildren, received a prime speaking slot in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she revealed a softer side to Trump and bragged about her golf skills.

She was introduced to the party faithful by her father, Don Jnr, and said she wanted “to share the side of my grandpa that people don’t normally see”.

“He’s just a normal grandpa, he gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking,” the teenager said, describing how he printed out copies of her good grades “to show his friends how proud he was of me”.

Her speech appeared to be part of a concerted effort to highlight Mr Trump’s more human side in the wake of the assignation attempt.

Kai Trump was joined on stage by her father, Don Jr - Shawn Thew/Shutterstock

Like her grandfather, Kai is an avid golfer and a prolific social media user. She has a YouTube page dedicated to her passion for the sport.

She posted a photo with Trump after winning the ladies’ championship at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, earlier this year.

She told the audience in Milwaukee that her grandfather “calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going … but then I have to remind him that I’m in school, and I’ll have to call him back later.”

Bragging about her golf skills, she added: “And he’s always surprised that I don’t let him get to me.”

“I have to remind him that I’m a Trump too,” she said.

The teenager hinted that she could follow her grandfather into politics as she continued: “He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person I can be.

Ms Trump is a keen golfer and posts on social media - Giorgio Viera/AFP

“Obviously, he sets the bar pretty high, but who knows, maybe one day I’ll catch him.”

She echoed both her father and grandfather as she said: “The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is.

“He’s very caring and loving, he truly wants the best for this country.”

She described how “shocked” she was to learn about the attempted assassination of the 78-year-old at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

“It was heartbreaking that someone would do that to another person,” she said. “A lot of people put my grandpa through hell and he’s still standing.”