I’m using five air fryers to cook Christmas dinner (plus one hob for the gravy)

Beverley Jarvis is the author of 23 cookbooks and is is an expert on air frying and microwave cooking - Beverley Jarvis

A grandmother is planning to cook Christmas dinner for 11 people using only air fryers.

Beverley Jarvis, a cookbook author from Ashford, in Kent, will use the five appliances to feed her loved ones on Dec 25 instead of making it in the oven.

She will briefly use the hob to heat up the gravy.

She recommends cooking a turkey breast roll and roast potatoes, with a side of pigs in blankets or sausage rolls.

Other meats like gammon are also “fantastic”, she said, which she cooks glazed with maple syrup, marmalade and a bit of whisky.

Ms Jarvis, who describes herself as an “air-fryer bore”, swears by the electric devices.

“Using an air fryer is actually very healthy because you use much less oil than you do when you cook conventionally”, the 75-year-old grandma of 19 told The Telegraph.

“It takes three minutes to heat an air fryer. A normal oven takes about 15.”

Ms Jarvis recommends air frying a turkey breast roll if your are cheffing up Christmas - Tony Kershaw, SWNS

Air fryers work by blowing very hot air, at high speed, around the food.

Ms Jarvis, author of the Everyday Air Fryer Cookbook, insists that any classic Christmas dish can be cooked using the machine.

“Anything you can do in the oven you can do in the air fryer.” she said. “Even stir frys.”

Her favourite Christmas dinner sides include roast carrots and parsnips, crispy kale and brussels sprouts with bacon – all dished up after being cooked in the device.

She said you can crisp the kale, cooked in spices and oil, “so quickly” and serve that with drinks before dinner.

Another advantage of an air fryer is that it can be used to quickly reheat food that would take a long time in the oven, or go soggy in the microwave.

Ms Jarvis said that she plans to reheat sausage rolls cooked the day before to host six guests for Christmas Eve lunch.

“I’ll just pop them in the air fryer for five minutes as we sit down and they’ll reach temperature.”

Her showstopper dessert for tomorrow’s feast is a chocolate bread and butter pudding using croissants because she’s “not a big fan” of the more traditional Christmas pudding.

The decadent dish will also be cooked in the air fryer.

However, the writer did admit that not everything can be made using the gadget.

“You can’t really do liquid things like sauces and gravy”, she said. “You could do it in a jug, but it’s too lengthy and complicated. You’re far better off to do gravy on the hob.”

Ms Jarvis confessed that she was initially sceptical about the device because she assumed it was an unhealthy way to cook food, yet was won over when her son used it to cook sausages and chips.

“My son rang me about three and a half years ago and said he bought an air fryer. I said, ‘oh no’ because my son is fairly large and I thought the last thing he needed was a frying machine.

“Anyway, he told me to come over and bring some frozen sausages and chips. He popped them in the air fryer and 15 minutes later, we sat down and ate the most delicious golden sausages and crispy chips.

“That was what sold me. I ordered one that afternoon.”