M&S website and app down

Customers were greeted with this message when they tried to access the M&S website [PA Media]

Customers have been unable to use Marks and Spencer's website and app for several hours after it was hit by a technical issue.

The website temporarily came back online but ongoing issues remain.

Users see an error message on the homepage and cannot navigate to any part of the website.

An M&S spokeswoman told the BBC a problem with a third party provider was "temporarily affecting access".

The company added: "We hope to be back up and running soon and are sorry to customers for the inconvenience caused."

Problems with access to the website and app were first reported on X, formerly Twitter, from around lunchtime on Saturday.

The website came back online just before 17:15 BST for a short time before returning to the original error message. The app is still showing a notice about a technical glitch.

It said: "Sorry you can't shop through the app right now.

"We're busy making some planned changes, but will be back soon."

Some customers complained on social media that they had been unable to use their Sparks card - the company's loyalty scheme - as they did not have a physical card and claimed they had lost out on savings.

In March, supermarket Sainsbury's was also hit with technical issues. It was unable to carry out most of its online grocery orders after an overnight update caused contactless payments to fail.