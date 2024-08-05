México’s southern border grows increasingly insecure amid drug trafficking disputes

(En español abajo)

More than eight out of ten residents report insecurity in Tapachula, the principal city on México’s southern border, which has the fifth-highest level of insecurity in the country.

The aforementioned comes amid drug cartel disputes that have displaced hundreds of Mexicans to Guatemala.

For the first time in five years, Tapachula is one of the five most insecure municipalities in the country, according to the National Survey of Urban Public Safety (ENSU). Last week, the ENSU reported that 84.7% of residents feel unsafe compared to 59.4% nationally.

The phenomenon is occurring as rival organized crime gangs step up disputes along Mexico’s southern border, recruiting young people and causing at least 400 Chiapas residents to flee to Guatemala since July, Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alicia Bárcena said this week.

The situation worsens as Tapachula becomes the epicenter of migration in Mexico, where the government registered a record 1.4 million irregular migrants from January to May, an annual increase of about 650%.

Rafael Alegría López, a migrant rights advocate in the region, said on Saturday that the level of insecurity has increased due to the neglect of the authorities and because Tapachula, as a border city, is caught up in the struggle between cartels for human and drug trafficking.

“We see in many communities, especially in the Sierra region, that they are suffering from the control, the differences, and the conflicts between the cartels, which has forced the displacement of many families, many Chiapanecos, to the neighboring country. It fills us with sadness and uncertainty,” he said.

Residents under crime siege

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who previously dismissed a crisis of “ungovernability,” acknowledged the problem of the presence of criminal groups.

“In the case of Chiapas, one of the things that worries us a lot, I have heard, is that they are trying to recruit young people into the gangs,” said the president during his Friday morning press conference.

Businessman Fidel Aguilar described the situation as a “serious and uncontrollable” problem that has overwhelmed the authorities.

“It’s a situation where you can’t go downtown because at six or seven in the evening, Tapachula is no longer safe. There are crimes, executions, and situations that do not provide the security to move around as before,” he said.

Migrants also suffer violence

Insecurity also affects the migrant community seeking to cross the country to reach northern Mexico, such as Venezuelan Inesta Pérez, who left her country in a group of five children and nine adults.

The migrant said that the journey in México is difficult, and the most challenging part is crossing Central American countries, where they suffer from insecurity and theft.

“It’s very tough. The goal is to get to the United States so that the child (her son) can be diagnosed and see an oncologist. We are going with the help of Jehovah. It’s not easy; we’re just asking the Mexican authorities to help us get to the United States,” she said.

For Luis Rey García, director of the Center for Human Dignity (CDH), in the area where the cartels are fighting over territory, there is no border separating the countries, creating dire insecurity.

“There is no border; the displaced are not 400, Mr. President of Guatemala, Mr. President of México, not 200, but thousands of displaced people. This is the effect of having a complicit, useless, nonexistent government,” criticized the migrant rights advocate.

La frontera sur de México es cada vez más insegura en medio de disputas del narcotráfico

Más de ocho de cada 10 habitantes reportan inseguridad en la principal ciudad de la frontera sur de México, Tapachula, el quinto mayor nivel del país, en medio de la disputa de los carteles del narcotráfico que ha desplazado a cientos de mexicanos hacia Guatemala.

Esta es la primera vez en 5 años que Tapachula está entre los cinco municipios más inseguros del país, según la Encuesta Nacional de Seguridad Pública Urbana (Ensu), que la semana pasada reveló que el 84.7% de sus residentes perciben inseguridad, comparado con el 59.4% a nivel nacional.

El fenómeno ocurre mientras crecen las disputas de bandas rivales del crimen organizado en el límite sur de México, donde reclutan a jóvenes y han provocado desde julio la huida de al menos 400 ciudadanos del estado de Chiapas a Guatemala, según reconoció la canciller mexicana, Alicia Bárcena, esta semana.

Y la situación se agrava mientras Tapachula se afianza como el epicentro del fenómeno migratorio en México, cuyo Gobierno interceptó un récord de casi 1,4 millones de migrantes irregulares de enero a mayo, una subida interanual de cerca del 650 %.

Rafael Alegría López, defensor de los derechos de migrantes en la región, explicó este sábado a EFE que el nivel de inseguridad se ha incrementado por el descuido de las autoridades y porque Tapachula, al ser una ciudad fronteriza, está en medio de la disputa de los carteles por el tráfico de personas y de drogas.

“Vemos en muchos municipios, sobre todo en la zona Sierra, que están sufriendo este control, las diferencias y conflicto que hay de los carteles, lo que ha obligado justamente al desplazamiento forzado de muchas familias, de muchos chiapanecos, al país hermano. Nos llena de tristeza e incertidumbre”, expresó.

Habitantes bajo asedio del crimen

El presidente mexicano, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, quien descartó antes una crisis de “ingobernabilidad”, reconoció el problema de la presencia de los grupos criminales.

“En el caso de Chiapas, una de las cosas que nos importa mucho, ya lo he escuchado, es que están queriendo hacer una especie de leva (reclutamiento), de enganche, de jóvenes para las bandas”, expresó el mandatario en su conferencia matutina del viernes.

Al respecto, el empresario Fidel Aguilar consideró el hecho como un problema “grave e incontrolable” que ha rebasado a las autoridades.

“Es una situación en la que ya no puedes salir de tu casa al centro, porque a las seis y siete de la tarde ya no es seguro Tapachula. En cualquier hora hay crímenes por dondequiera, ejecuciones y situaciones que ya no te brindan la seguridad para circular como antes”, señaló.

Migrantes también padecen violencia

La inseguridad también afecta a la comunidad migrante que busca cruzar el país para llegar al norte de México, como la venezolana Inesta Pérez, quien salió de su país en un grupo de cinco niños y nueve adultos.

La migrante narró que la travesía en México es difícil y lo más complicado es cruzar los países centroamericanos, donde han sufrido por la inseguridad, pues los han robado.

“Demasiado duro, la meta es llegar a Estados Unidos por el diagnóstico del niño (hijo), que lo pueda ver un oncólogo. Vamos de la mano de Jehová. No es fácil, solo pedimos a las autoridades mexicanas que nos apoyen para poder ingresar a Estados Unidos”, relató.

Para Luis Rey García Villagrán, director del Centro de Dignificación Humana (CDH), en la zona donde se disputan el territorio los carteles no hay frontera que divida a los países y se ha generado un clima grave de inseguridad.

“No hay frontera, los desplazados no son 400, señor presidente de Guatemala, señor presidente de México, no son 200, son miles de desplazados, ese es el efecto de tener un gobierno solapador, inútil, inexistente”, criticó el defensor de migrantes.