‘I’m Yours’ Singer Jason Mraz Finds 'Twice as Many' People Sexy After Coming Out in 2018 (Exclusive)

Jason Mraz is seeing sexy people more often these days.

Reflecting on his life in 2004 — when he was named one of Teen People’s Sexiest Guys Ever — the singer-songwriter, now 47, tells PEOPLE that he “didn’t know” he had the option to pursue his interest in men.

“Any type of sexual urges I may have had towards a man were suppressed or oppressed,” he says. “I would just smush them down and think, ‘Oh, I don't know what that is. That must not be me.’ "

Mraz, who was previously married to Sheridan Edley and Christina Carano, came out as bisexual in a 2018 Billboard interview, where he revealed that he previously had sexual experiences with men. Since opening up about his sexuality, Mraz says that he feels “more engaged” with himself, which has been a “huge breakthrough.”

The “Lucky” singer explains that he let his attraction to men emerge over time and realized, “That can be me. That is a wonderful feeling.”

He continues, “Now I can look around the world and see even more beauty than I ever saw, and even more sexy people — twice as many sexy people as I've ever seen.”

His renewed perspective has made him “feel twice as sexy,” a departure from how he felt two decades ago. He confesses that he never felt like a heartthrob early in his career and “grew up feeling a little awkward.”

“I wasn’t in sports. I didn't have the stereotypical masculine features, so I just gravitated towards the arts, musical theater, music, drama, where I could be intellectually expressed, and I thought maybe I could make up for it that way,” the Grammy winner elaborates.

Today, “sexy” comes from within for Mraz. Caring for the body — biking, surfing, eating healthy — makes him feel sexy, but he also emphasizes the importance of tending to the mind and soul. Reading a book, having an insightful conversation or watching a great film nourishes his mind. As for the soul, Mraz turns to his trusty guitar and piano to improvise music.

“Doing any of those three things is how I connect to feeling sexy,” Mraz says.

He adds, “If I feel sexy, then maybe I'll get lucky. And that's also exciting too.”

Since appearing on Teen People’s list in its October 2004 issue, Mraz has released seven more studio albums, landed two top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 and won two Grammy Awards. His bestselling single, “I’m Yours,” sold more than 13 million units since its release in 2008, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. He’s also appeared alongside Sara Bareilles on Broadway and placed second in season 32 of Dancing with the Stars.

“I’m so blessed,” he says of his current life. “I also have a foundation that allows me to just give and write grants and scholarships and send funding to programs and people in need. That feels very rewarding. And I have to thank ‘I'm Yours’ for giving me the ability to do that. So I'm in a comfortable place.”



