M1 crash: Driver dies after pick-up truck hits barrier near Wakefield

A man has died after the pick-up truck he was driving hit the central barrier on the M1 on Sunday, police said.

Emergency services were called to the M1 northbound, near the slip road of junction 41, at around 20:30 BST.

It is thought the grey Ford Ranger crossed lanes as it approached the slip road, hitting the central reservation near Carr Gate, Wakefield.

A man in his 20s, from Huddersfield, died at the scene with police appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle before the crash is asked to get in touch with West Yorkshire Police.

