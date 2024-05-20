M1 crash: Driver dies after pick-up truck hits barrier near Wakefield

BBC
·1 min read

A man has died after the pick-up truck he was driving hit the central barrier on the M1 on Sunday, police said.

Emergency services were called to the M1 northbound, near the slip road of junction 41, at around 20:30 BST.

It is thought the grey Ford Ranger crossed lanes as it approached the slip road, hitting the central reservation near Carr Gate, Wakefield.

A man in his 20s, from Huddersfield, died at the scene with police appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle before the crash is asked to get in touch with West Yorkshire Police.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 3 dead, 5 injured in evening boat crash north of Kingston

    Three people are dead and five others injured in what police are calling a "horrible" collision involving two boats on a lake north of Kingston, Ont. Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened in the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. It involved "an open bow fishing-style boat" and a speedboat, they said.Emergency crews from surrounding regions, along with the 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron out of CFB Trenton, responded to the call around 9:45 p.m.OPP said two of t

  • How did Iran's president end up on a four-decade-old US-made helicopter?

    The US-made Bell 212 that crashed on Sunday with President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several members of their entourage on board was most likely purchased during the rule of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

  • Tugboats escort ship that caused deadly Baltimore bridge collapse back to port

    BALTIMORE (AP) — The recovery from the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse reached a significant milestone Monday as the ill-fated container ship Dali was slowly escorted back to port, its damaged bow still covered with smashed shipping containers, fallen steel trusses and mangled concrete. Nearly two months have passed since the Dali lost power and crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns, killing six construction workers and halting most maritime traffic through the Port of Baltimore.

  • 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

    Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...

  • U.S. and Chinese automakers are headed in completely different directions

    American automakers and their Chinese rivals are heading in different directions. Able to produce far more cars than they can sell in China, Chinese companies like BYD are entering markets all over the world. Their global expansion comes as major U.S. carmakers - whose once-lucrative China sales are withering - have withdrawn from promising markets such as India, Indonesia and Thailand to focus on their North American base.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interest

  • Passenger rail service suspended between Montreal and NYC after CN-Amtrak deal

    MONTREAL — No passenger trains are set to run between Montreal and New York City for the next six weeks due to maintenance work after Amtrak struck a deal with Canadian National Railway Co. Schedules on the American railway show that service out of Manhattan will go no farther on the so-called Adirondack line than the upstate New York town of Saratoga Springs between May 20 and June 30 — just before high season begins to peak. In an email, Amtrak and CN said they had signed an agreement Saturday

  • Tourists disembark boat after fatal collision on the Danube River in Hungary

    Police say two people have died and five are missing following a boat collision on the Danube River in Hungary. Police said they determined that a river cruise boat had been in the area at the time of the accident. They stopped a cruise boat with a damaged hull near the town of Komarom, more than 50 miles (80 kilometers) further upriver.

  • 6 dead, 10 injured in Idaho car collision involving large passenger van

    Idaho State Police are investigating a car accident involving a large passenger van traveling through Idaho Falls that resulted in six deaths

  • Horrific car crash leaves a high school senior dead and another injured

    Dashboard camera video caught alleged drunk driver suspect Taeyoung Kim slamming into 17-year-old Marko Niketic's car, just days before the senior's prom and graduation.

  • Arizona man sentenced to natural life in prison for the 2017 death of his wife, who was buried alive

    An Arizona man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2017 death of his wife, who was buried alive in a hand-dug grave near their home, authorities said. Seven years after the murder, David Pagniano decided to plead guilty before his trial was scheduled to start and allowed a judge to determine his sentence without a plea agreement. Pagniano, 62, also was sentenced on May 9 to a 16 ½-year prison term for kidnapping, forgery and fraud, according to the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.

  • Arizona Man Who Buried Wife Alive in Hand-Dug Grave Sentenced to Life Without Parole

    David Pagniano, 63, pleaded guilty to killing his wife Sandra Pagniano, 39, six years ago

  • Calgary police seek driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

    The Calgary police traffic unit is investigating a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning in the southeast community of Forest Heights.A man in his 70s was walking northbound along 47 Street S.E. in a marked crosswalk, crossing Memorial Drive at approximately 12:20 a.m., a Calgary Police Service (CPS) statement says.At the same time, an SUV was travelling eastbound along Memorial Drive, approaching 47 Street S.E. The SUV struck the man, who died at the scene, police say.The

  • Two dead, five missing after boat collision on Danube in Hungary

    Two people were killed and five others were missing after a small motor boat collided with a cruise ship on the Danube River north of Budapest late on Saturday, Hungarian police said on Sunday. Disaster response units, including 95 personnel, 25 vessels and drones were still searching for the five missing people along the entire Hungarian section of the Danube downstream from the site, police said in a statement. A spokesperson for the Budapest police, Soma Csecsi, said eight adults were aboard the small motor boat at the time of the collision.

  • Teen Died of Cancer Just 1 Month After School Honored Him with Special Graduation Ceremony

    "Now his suffering is over and his kind, sweet soul is all around us,” the family of Brian Ortiz, 17, said in a GoFundMe

  • 5 Expensive Cars That Leave Owners the Least Satisfied

    Do you have that one friend or family member who seems to always complain about their car - or maybe you're that person? Perhaps the car or SUV didn't live up to the hype and left...

  • Sixties pop phenomenon Frank Ifield dies aged 86

    The singer was the first person to score three consecutive number one hits in the UK charts.

  • Former Iranian official partly blames US sanctions for the helicopter crash that killed its president

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on Sunday. He was traveling in a US-manufactured Bell 212.

  • New Brunswick man, 35, dead after ATV crash in Rollingdam, RCMP say

    RCMP say a 35-year-old New Brunswick man has died after his ATV crashed in Rollingdam. Police say it happened on Friday afternoon, when they believe the driver failed to make a turn and struck some rocks. They believe speed and alcohol may both have been factors. RCMP say firefighters and paramedics also responded to the crash. The man from Tower Hill, N.B., died at the scene from his injuries. Mounties say a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office is assisting with the investigation, and a

  • These 10 Luxury Cars Break Down More Quickly Than the Average Vehicle

    Luxury cars are enticed with all manner of features to splash money on, from refined interiors and classic finishes to fancy technology and high-powered engines. It's easy to be swayed by the allure...

  • Two people killed in crash in Fresno County ID’d by coroner. They are in their 30s

    The victims are from Los Banos.