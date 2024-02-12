M1 in Leicestershire: Motorway fully reopens after multi-vehicle crash

All lanes have now reopened on the M1 after an earlier crash involving multiple vehicles.

Motorists are still facing delays of about 45 minutes between junctions 21A and 22 on the northbound side in Leicestershire, said National Highways.

Two lanes out of three were previously shut on Monday morning, however normal traffic resumed at about 10:00 GMT.

A separate crash, involving a van and a trailer, closed the same stretch of the motorway shortly after 07:00.

