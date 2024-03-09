M11 closed for three hours near Harlow after serious crash
A motorway was closed northbound following a serious crash, Essex Police have said.
Officers were called to the M11 between junction 6 and 7 near Harlow at about 11:45 GMT, following reports of a single-vehicle collision.
The motorway was shut in both directions at first, to allow an air ambulance to land, but the southbound carriageway was later reopened.
Diversions were put in place but all lanes have now re-opened, police said.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830.