M20 delays due to fallen tree amid strong winds
A fallen tree on a Kent motorway caused delays on Sunday morning as Storm Darragh brought high winds across the country.
The westbound carriageway on the M20 between Junction 3 and Junction 1, was closed between 07:00 GMT and 09:00 GMT.
National Highways said contractors had cleared the tree from the road and all lanes were now open.
Kent has been issued with a yellow weather warning for winds until 18:00 GMT on Sunday.
Meanwhile, a train between Chilham and Wye hit a tree on the tracks at approximately 08:00 GMT.
Southeastern said delays should be expected while they work to clear the track.
