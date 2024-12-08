M20 delays due to fallen tree amid strong winds

Drivers can expect delays on the westbound M20 following a fallen tree [Getty Images]

A fallen tree on a Kent motorway caused delays on Sunday morning as Storm Darragh brought high winds across the country.

The westbound carriageway on the M20 between Junction 3 and Junction 1, was closed between 07:00 GMT and 09:00 GMT.

National Highways said contractors had cleared the tree from the road and all lanes were now open.

Kent has been issued with a yellow weather warning for winds until 18:00 GMT on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a train between Chilham and Wye hit a tree on the tracks at approximately 08:00 GMT.

Southeastern said delays should be expected while they work to clear the track.

