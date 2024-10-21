M25 closed in both directions between Surrey and Kent after serious lorry fire
The M25 has been closed in both directions following a serious lorry fire.
The incident happened between junction 5 near Sevenoaks and junction 6 for Godstone at around 10pm on Sunday.
National Highways South-East posted on X that the incident had also led to the closure of the M26 westbound between junction 2A and the junction with the M25 and A21.
Surrey Fire and Rescue said it had sent seven appliances and warned drivers to "avoid the area".
A Surrey Police statement said: "The road is closed in both directions between junctions 5-6, and is likely to be impacted for some time.
"Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route. We will bring you further updates as they become available."