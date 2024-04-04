M25 closed after serious crash

The road closure is in place anti-clockwise with queues on the other carriageway [National Highways]

A stretch of the M25 has been closed between Surrey and Kent due to a "serious" crash.

The closure is in place on the anti-clockwise carriageway between junctions six for Godstone and five for the A21/M26 link.

Surrey Police said a full closure was in place along the 9.4 mile (15km) stretch due to an incident involving a single car.

A force spokesperson said the carriageway was likely to be closed for "at least two hours" and delays of up to 90 minutes were reported.

Traffic data firm Inrix warned of "severe delays" as accident investigation work was carried out.

Inrix said there was congestion on the anti-clockwise carriageway back to junction seven for the M23 and queueing clockwise due to onlookers.

A diversion is in place, with drivers told to exit the M25 at junction six and take the A22 towards East Grinstead.

Going on the A25 through Limpsfield, Oxted and Sundridge, drivers will then re-join the M25 towards Dartford Crossing.

Congestion was also reported on this route on the A25, which runs parallel to the motorway.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said the driver was receiving treatment from the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service.

The force said at 07:20 BST: "At this time, we anticipate that the full closure will be in place for at least two hours while emergency services respond to the incident, but this may change.

"We will open lanes for traffic to flow as soon as it is operationally safe and possible to do so."

National Highways said Surrey Police was leading at the scene with other emergency services in attendance.

