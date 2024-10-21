Huge M25 lorry fire leaves thousands of drivers facing major delays

The lorry blaze could be seen on CCTV (@HighwaysSEAST)

Thousands of drivers in are facing long delays after a lorry burst into flames on the M25.

The blaze broke out between junction 5 and junction 6 at around 10pm on Sunday, between Sevenoaks in Kent and Godstone in Surrey.

All clockwise lanes are closed, with drivers heading northwest towards West London advised to seek other routes. It is likely to remain closed until at least midday on Monday, National Highways said.

A spokesperson added: “Specialist recovery will be required and the road surface will likely need to be resurfaced.” They add that the carriageway will likely be closed “throughout the day.”

The incident involved a Tesco heavy goods vehicle which can be seen engulfed in flames on CCTV footage. It has not been revealed what the cause of the incident was and no injuries have been reported.

Surrey Fire and Rescue said it sent five fire engines and two water carriers to the lane, as the road was closed in both directions. The anti-clockwise carriageway has now reopened, but lanes three and four remain closed within junction 6.

The Government-owned company added: “There are severe delays on all approaches.”

The M26 westbound between junction 2A has also been closed, along with the M25’s junction 5 which connects the major road to the M26 and A21.

The latest advice from the service is to avoid the area, meaning difficult Monday commutes for many. Heading clockwise, delays approaching the M25 are lasting 90 minutes, while heading clockwise it is 45 minutes.

For road users who were planning on travelling clockwise, a diversion route has been established. They are advised to follow the diversion signage that will take them onto the A21, A25, and A22 before rejoining the M25 towards Gatwick.

Anyone who was planning to use the M26 is also advised to use the M20 to join the M25, but is cautioned that overnight roadworks overrunning at east Dartford tunnel (heading northbound) is causing severe delays on the route.

Meanwhile, a separate incident at the Dartford Crossing between Kent and Essex is also causing major congestion.

National Highways said the northbound Dartford east tunnel is closed as overnight roadworks overran because a maintenance vehicle broke down within it, requiring emergency resurfacing works.

It said there is a “large spillage within the tunnel”, which will “remain closed throughout the day”.