M25 lanes reopen following car fire
All lanes have reopened on a section of the M25 in Kent after being closed because of a car fire.
On Monday morning National Highways said traffic was stopped clockwise within junction three by Swanley.
A lane was also closed on the anti-clockwise carriageway nearby.
A National Highways spokesperson had warned drivers of long delays.
Kent Police said officers were called to the incident at 07:34 BST. No injuries were reported.
National Highways confirmed that the scene was clear and all lanes had reopened in both directions just after 09:00.
