M25 lanes reopen following car fire

Drivers were urged to allow extra time for their journeys [Google]

All lanes have reopened on a section of the M25 in Kent after being closed because of a car fire.

On Monday morning National Highways said traffic was stopped clockwise within junction three by Swanley.

A lane was also closed on the anti-clockwise carriageway nearby.

A National Highways spokesperson had warned drivers of long delays.

Kent Police said officers were called to the incident at 07:34 BST. No injuries were reported.

National Highways confirmed that the scene was clear and all lanes had reopened in both directions just after 09:00.

