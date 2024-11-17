M25 traffic gridlocked as motorway closes near Heathrow following huge crash

The Air Ambulance lands on the M25 (National Highways / Traffic Cameras)

There are long delays on the M25 after the motorway was closed in both directions following a serious crash near the exit to Heathrow Airport.

The impact of the crash means that the clockwise section is still closed as of 12.50pm due to fuel spillage and crash investigation work between J15 (M4 J4B) and J16 (M40 J1A).

The other side has now been opened.

Traffic data site Inrix has said that congestion is back to J14 for Heathrow Airport while one lane also remains closed on the anti clockwise carriageway with severe delays.

An air ambulance was scrambled following the crash on Sunday morning but had left the scene before 12.45pm.

National Highways tweeted at 11.23am: “Traffic has been STOPPED in both directions on the #M25 in #Buckinghamshire between J15 (#M4) and J16 (#M40) due to a serious collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

“Emergency services including an Air Ambulance are in attendance.”

On a busy day for the M25, traffic was also stopped on the anti clockwise section in Kent between J6 (Godstone) and J5 due to a multi vehicle collision.

National Highways tweeted: “Emergency services are in attendance.

“Long delays are building on approach. Thanks for your patience if you're held up.”