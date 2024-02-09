M3 weekend closure postponed due to wet weather

National Highways add that drivers should allow extra time for their journey's and diversions will be in place

A planned M3 closure over the weekend has been postponed due to the wet weather.

The London-bound carriageway was due to shut between Junctions 4A and 3 from 2100 GMT on Friday to 0600 GMT on Monday,

But National Highways said the planned resurfacing works require extended periods of dry weather.

A spokesperson said they would not be able to reopen all lanes of the M3 on Monday as originally hoped.

They added: "To enable us to complete the outstanding works, the lane one and two closure will stay in place during the day.

"Full overnight closures of the M3 London bound between junctions 4a and 3 will also be needed for the next 10 nights (2100 to 0600), with the exception of Friday 16 February."

They said weather depending, the M3 would be fully reopened from 0600 on 19 February.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.