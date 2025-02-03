‘M3GAN 2.0’ Teaser Has the Killer Doll Dancing to Chappell Roan’s ‘Femininomenon’ and Proclaiming: ‘The B—- Is Back’

M3GAN is back for more AI doll horror.

Blumhouse has revealed the first look at “M3GAN 2.0,” the sequel to the surprise horror hit from 2022 that introduced the world to the dancing, murdering robot M3GAN. In the short teaser that debuted during the Grammys, the killer doll showed off some new dance moves while dancing to Chappell Roan’s “Femininomenon.” The spot premiered shortly after Roan took to the stage during the award show to perform “Pink Pony Club.”

The first “M3GAN,” which stands for Model 3 Generative Android, follows a young girl named Cady (Violet McGraw), who loses her parents in a car accident and is raised by her roboticist aunt Gemma (Allison Williams). Gemma has been working on an experimental, child-sized robot designed to the be ultimate companion for kids. Unsurprisingly, the AI robot turns dangerous and kills anything that she deems a threat to Cady — and also busts out some TikTok-inspired dance moves while she murders. Gemma and Cady defeat M3GAN by the end of the movie, but the final scene made it clear that she isn’t going offline that easily.

A sequel was quickly announced after the movie made $181 million at the global box office off of a budget of just $12 million, and Williams and McGraw are confirmed to return. “M3GAN 2.0” will release on June 27.

The “M3GAN” universe is also expanding with a spinoff movie, titled “Soulm8te,” set for 2026. It’s billed as an erotic thriller with a AI twist that centers on a man who “acquires an Artificially Intelligent android to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife. In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate.”

“Soulm8te” was announced in June 2024 and is described as being in the tradition of “’90s domestic thrillers but with a modern, technological twist.”

Watch the teaser trailer for “M3GAN 2.0” below, which is set to hit theaters on June 27.

https://twitter.com/blumhouse/status/1886234940918095925

