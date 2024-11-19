M4 diversion and delays due to accident

Two separate incidents are affecting drivers using the M4 [National Highways]

Drivers using the M4 around Bristol are being warned of delays.

The Prince of Wales Bridge is closed eastbound and there are queues because of emergency pothole repairs from Junction 23 to Junction 22.

Separately, drivers heading westbound from Junction 19 in Bristol to Junction 20 are queuing after two cars and a van were involved in a collision.

National Highways said it was working to re-open the Prince of Wales Bridge as soon as possible.

Traffic is being diverted along the original Severn Bridge, the M48.

The #M4 #PrinceofWalesBridge is closed eastbound due to an infrastructure defect.



Our area team crews are on scene and working to repair the defect and re-open the bridge as soon as it's safe to do so.



Traffic is being diverted via the #M48 #SevernBridge @TrafficWalesS pic.twitter.com/uPvfEVDsTt — National Highways: South-West (@HighwaysSWEST) November 19, 2024

