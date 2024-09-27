Train tracks flooded and motorways blocked as rain batters Britain

Severe flooding submerged railway tracks and blocked motorways, as heavy rain lashed parts of England on Friday.

Images posted on social media showed tracks at Wellington station in Shropshire completely flooded, while abandoned cars were seen on the M5 near Bristol.

Traffic was brought to a standstill while fire crews worked to pump water away from the motorway near Bristol.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said northbound was closed between J16 for Aztec West and J14 for Thornbury, while southbound was closed from J14 to J15, and advised motorists to avoid the area.

Stranded motorists have been rescued but the road is expected to remain closed while floodwaters are cleared.

Motorists were left with no way through after rain flooded the M5

Steven Basterfield, from National Highways, said: “It’s run off from the fields either side of the motorway and it’s a real multi-agency response.

“There’s extensive flooding in the area so it is going to take some time, but the pumps do seem to be having a positive effect.”

It comes as an amber rain warning issued by the Met Office for areas of the Midlands and the south of the country, and a separate yellow rain warning for large parts of England and Wales, both ended on Friday.

Areas affected by the amber warning – including Milton Keynes, Oxfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Leicestershire and the West Midlands – were struck by flash floods on Friday morning.

The morning commute was deluged in London - Martyn Wheatley / i-Images

A yellow weather warning was issued concerning strong winds which may cause disruption across the south west of England and Wales on Sunday.

Winds will strengthen from west to east during Sunday, with gusts of 50-55 mph likely in places, exceeding 60mph in the most exposed areas.

Flooding wasn’t the only thing leaving roads impassable, as this fallen tree blocked traffic in Sompting, West Sussex - Eddie Mitchell

Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said that northern and central parts of England and Wales had been hit the hardest.

He said: “There will continue to be localised flooding. A lot of these areas have been hit by rain in the past few weeks which means the ground is already saturated.

“The amber warning is in place until 6am and the wider yellow warning will be lifted at 9am. We’re expecting it to then ease up and become a bit drier.

“But rivers often take time to respond so we’re expecting disruption to continue in central and southern parts throughout the morning. Those planning to travel on Friday should factor this into their journey times.”

There’s a brighter outlook ahead, with the weather expected to clear heading into the weekend - George Cracknell Wright

Severe flooding submerged the tracks at Wellington station in Shropshire. Flooding affected affected train services to and from Aberystwyth in West Wales, as well as on the Chiltern Main Line in Oxfordshire between Banbury and Bicester North.

Rail firm LNER said flooding between Peterborough and King’s Cross has caused all trains to run at a reduced speed. In a post on social media, it said: “Train services running to and from these stations may be delayed.”

At least four schools have closed because of flooding in Bedfordshire: Hockliffe Lower School in Leighton Buzzard; Lincroft Academy in Oakley; Marston Vale Middle School in Stewartby; and Sharnbrook Academy.

Meanwhile, in the Birmingham area, at least four schools have reportedly closed: Bournville School; St Laurence Church Junior School; Victoria School; and Longwill School for Deaf Children.

The Environment Agency has issued 67 flood warnings – when flooding is expected – and 123 flood alerts in England, with National Resources Wales issuing eight flood alerts.

Recent flooding in areas including Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire has brought widespread travel disruption and damage to properties.

According to the Met Office warning, the weather could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures. Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded and there is a “good chance” some communities will be cut off.

Delays and cancellations to train and bus services and power cuts are also likely, with footage shared on social media showing cars battling through partially submerged roads.

Tewkesbury borough council, in Gloucestershire, has been handing out sandbags to residents to help protect their homes.

Parts of the country saw more than the monthly average rainfall on Monday.