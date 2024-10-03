M5 to be closed overnight after van and motorbike crash

The M5 between Weston-super-Mare and Burnham-on-Sea was closed in both directions following the crash [BBC]

Part of the M5 will remain closed overnight following a serious crash involving a motorbike and a van.

The crash happened at about 13:37 BST on the southbound carriageway between Weston-super-Mare and Burnham-on-Sea.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the motorway was closed in both directions. The northbound carriageway has re-opened, but southbound between junctions 21 and 22 will remain closed overnight for surface repairs, National Highways said.

Avon and Somerset Police has asked for anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to contact the force.

There have been a number of incidents on the M5 in Somerset and Bristol causing long tailbacks in the area, with some motorists telling BBC Radio Bristol they had been stuck in traffic for four hours.

Following the motorbike and van crash, there was also a police incident in Devon between junction 27 and 26 for Tiverton and Taunton. This section has since reopened.

Meanwhile a crash near Bristol was the third incident, with lanes one and two of the southbound carriageway between J18 and J19 for Portishead closed following a multiple vehicle collision.

