M5 delays near Stroud after multi-vehicle crash

There is approximately seven miles of congestion [NAtional HIghways]

Motorists are experiencing long delays after a multi-vehicle crash on the M5.

Gloucestershire Police was called to the crash on the northbound carriageway at junction 13 for Stroud, at about 11:10 GMT on Friday.

It comes as millions of people set off of their Easter journeys, with the M5 already one of the busiest routes.

The road was closed but has since reopened. National Highways said motorists can expect delays of up to 85 minutes with seven miles of congestion.

Police said the occupants of the vehicles involved are not believed to have sustained any injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and could not stop or who has dashcam footage is urged to get in contact with police.

Follow BBC Gloucestershire on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.