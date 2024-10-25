M5 lorry fire: Drivers abandon cars to play football as blaze shuts motorway

Motorists on the M5 abandoned their cars to play a game of football on the carriageway as a fire shut down parts of the motorway causing huge tailbacks on Friday, 25 October.

A wheel on the lorry erupted into flames on the southbound carriageway between junction 22 at Burnham On Sea and junction 23 at Puriton in Somerset.

Some drivers got out of their vehicles to look – despite official advice to stay put.

As of Friday afternoon, the northbound closure had been removed and one lane was open on the southbound carriageway, National Highways said.