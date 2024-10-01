M6 closed after serious crash involving lorry at Thelwall Viaduct in Warrington

The lorry fell from Thirwall Viaduct in Warrington (Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service)

All traffic heading northbound on part of the M6 has been halted after a lorry fell almost 200ft from the side of Thelwall Viaduct near Warrington.

The incident occurred shortly before 7pm, with emergency services rescuing the driver from the scene, who is not believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Fire crews used technical equipment to lower themselves and reach the driver, before using bunding to contain a leak of approximately 1000 litres of bio-diesel from the fuel tanks of the vehicle.

In a statement, Cheshire Police said: “Officers have been dealing with a serious collision on the M6 northbound.

“Shortly after 6.50pm on Monday 30 September, police were called to reports of an incident on the M6 northbound at Thelwall Viaduct, between junction 20 and 21.

Motorway traffic camera capturing the M6 closure at Junction 21 for Warrington (www-motorwaycameras-co-uk)

“Officers attended the scene and found a lorry had come off the carriageway and landed on the embankment below the bridge.

“The driver of the lorry is not believed to have suffered any life-threatening injuries.”

Three lanes are expected to remain closed on the northbound carriageway until the morning due to the damage caused to the barrier, the force said.

One lane will remain open with a reduced speed limit.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area.