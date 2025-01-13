Mabel to stand in for Lily Allen on BBC podcast

Allen presents her Miss Me? Podcast alongside her close friend Miquita Oliver but recently announced she will be taking a break from work following the reported collapse of her marriage to David Harbour. The BBC has now confirmed celebrities including Mabel, comedian Simon Amstell and Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens will stand in for Allen during her absence. Mabel is set to co-host the episodes released on 16 and 20 January, Stephens will feature in the episodes available on 23 and 27 January…