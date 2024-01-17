Macaroni and cheese chain to open first Sacramento location next month. Here’s where

Attention all cheese lovers: There will soon be a place in Sacramento to unapologetically indulge in rich ooey-gooeyness.

The Florida-based I Heart Mac & Cheese chain will open its first Sacramento location on Monday, Feb. 5, at 1631 K St. in midtown, according to a news release. It will be the first spot in the region and the fifth site in Northern California.

The first 25 customers win free heart-shaped macaroni and cheese bowls for a year, according to a news release.

Other California locations are scattered across San Francisco, San Jose, Fresno, Los Angeles and Palm Springs.

A Turlock site was added to a growing list of more than 50 U.S. locations last summer.

What’s on the I heart mac & cheese menu?

The fast-casual chain cooks up made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls, hence the name, but also grilled cheese sandwiches, flatbread pizza, fried finger food, soup, cheesy vegetables and desserts, according to the news release.

Vegan, gluten-free and plant-based options are also available.

The Sacramento site is owned by Sacramento entrepreneur Amritpal Saini, the news release states. He’s owned restaurants in the past but this will be his first franchise.

The food menu is packed with intentionally cheesy meals including macaroni and cheese with lobster and white truffle, grilled cheese sandwiches assembled with macaroni and cheese, and fried macaroni and cheese bites, according to the chain’s website.

The mac and cheese grilled cheese sandwich at I Heart Mac & Cheese, a new national restaurant chain coming to Turlock, Calif.

Dressing options include sesame ginger, mango habanero, vegan and dairy-free cheese sauce, marinara, buffalo, barbecue and pesto.

Also on the list: bite-sized cheesecake balls, crispy rice puffs held together by marshmallows and mini chocolate chip cookies.

Once the Sacramento site officially opens its doors in February, it will operate seven days a week. Business hours will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.