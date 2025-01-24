Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Have Courtside Date Night at Los Angeles Lakers Game

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song had a courtside date night on Thursday, Jan. 23, as they cheered on the Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The engaged pair — who share sons Dakota, 3, and Carson, 2 — took a night away from the kids to watch the Lakers take on the Boston Celtics.

Both appeared to be in great spirits for the outing, with photographers snapping the pair laughing, smiling and holding holds. They even shared waves and hellos for a video cut by the Lakers on Instagram.

For the game, Culkin, 44, and Song, 36, were both dressed casually. The actor wore jeans, a blue sweater and a denim jacket, accessorizing the comfy look with a pair of black-and-gold framed glasses.

Song, meanwhile, repped her home team in an oversized yellow printed T-shirt with an image of the late Kobe Bryant. She matched the top with ripped baggy jeans and gold jewelry.

It was a good night for the Lakers — who beat the Celtics 117 to 96 — and a good day for Culkin, whose younger brother, Kieran Culkin, earned his first Oscar nomination for his supporting acting work in A Real Pain.



Harry How/Getty Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song

The two brothers famously shared the screen in 1990's Home Alone and its 1992 sequel — though Kieran, 42, joked at a Tribeca Film Festival panel in June 2024 that he “didn’t know what the f--- the movie was about" when he was filming it.

“I saw it at the premiere and I was dying laughing," Kieran said. "I was like, ‘Well, I guess that makes sense. [Macaulay] was on set a lot. I guess he’s the lead of this movie.' "

Meanwhile, Song's latest film — The Last Showgirl — was snubbed by Academy voters on Thursday despite awards season buzz, though costar Pamela Anderson wasn't disappointed.

"Oh my gosh, it’s not something I ever expected," she told Elle on Thursday. "Doing the work is the win. That’s what I like to do, and I think we can lose sight of that sometimes in this whole crazy awards season, but it’s nice to be recognized, and it’s all a bonus."

Michael Kovac/Getty Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song attend the 2023 GFS Fall Benefit on October 12, 2023 in Santa Monica, Calif.

While promoting The Last Showgirl earlier this month, Song opened up to Bustle about life with Macaulay and why it was "such a special moment" being by the actor's side at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December 2023.

But being there also reinforced the couple's decision to keep their kids out of the spotlight, with Song telling the outlet that "Dak was scared of all the cameras."

"That's one of the reasons why we sort of keep them away. They did not understand what was happening," she said, referencing the Hollywood spotlight and noting, "They didn't ask for this life."

As for Song, the Disney Channel alum explained to Bustle that she parted ways with her longtime managers and publicists in 2023 in an effort to work more often, adding that Macaulay once told her she was "insane" for thinking her career may have already peaked.



“Family life is the most important thing, but I’ve always said to be the best parent, the best partner, I have to be the best me," she said. "And a huge part of that is work. I have to be able to honor that."



