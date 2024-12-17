Macaulay Culkin Says He Considered Buying “Home Alone” House 'Just for Giggles,' Reveals What He'd Do with It

The actor revealed he almost purchased his character Kevin McCallister’s fictional home in real life “just for giggles” while speaking at Rosemont Theater in Illinois

Macaulay Culkin had big plans for the beloved Home Alone house!

The former child star, 44, said he considered buying the real home featured in the Christmas classic film when it was recently listed for sale.

"I had half a mind to buy it — just for giggles," the actor admitted earlier in December while speaking at a screening of the movie at the Rosemont Theater, according to the New York Times.

But he never planned to move into the Winnetka, Ill., property himself. Instead, he shared, he would turn it into something just as iconic as the 1990 film: a “movie fun house” where people could reenact scenes like the one where his character, Kevin McCallister, sleds down the stairs.



Disney+ Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister sledding down the stairs in 'Home Alone'

Ultimately, his reason for foregoing the purchase was a reasonable one. "I got kids. I'm busy, man," he said. Culkin shares two toddler sons with his fiancée Brenda Song.

The star has also been busy attending screenings and doing audience Q&As for the Home Alone: A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin tour this holiday season, which concluded on Dec. 15.

Disney+ 'Home Alone' house

While being a dad is certainly a full-time job, Culkin has still made sure to honor his Home Alone roots in more ways than one.

Most recently, he channeled Kevin McCallister in an ad for Uber Eats, where he's seen sitting by a fire and wearing a familiar white sweater.

During the nostalgic commercial, he looks off into the distance and says, “I can’t remember the last time I had the house to myself over the holidays.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song and Dakota Song Culkin attend the ceremony honoring Macaulay Culkin with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 01, 2023.

Culkin credits his family for allowing him to see the movie in a new light, calling it both a “curse and a blessing” for catapulting him into child stardom at ten years old.

"I look at the movie differently now because of that," he said of seeing it through his kids' eyes. "I watch it through a different lens — I watch it with them. And they have no idea who they're sitting next to."

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock Macaulay Culkin and Joe Pesci in 'Home Alone'.

Culkin previously opened up about seeing the film with his oldest son Dakota, 3, during an interview with E! News earlier in December.

"He thinks he's Kevin," Culkin said. "I'm like, ‘Do you remember going down the stairs on the sled?' He's like, ‘Mmhmm, yep. Sure do.' I'm like, ‘Do you remember when he had yellow hair?' And he's like, ‘Uh-huh, yep.'"

Dawn McKenna/Coldwell Banker Realty Illinois house featured in 'Home Alone'

Though fans sadly won’t be able to step inside Culkin’s “movie fun house” anytime soon, they did have the opportunity to possibly call the home their own when it hit the market for $5.25 million back in May.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom abode offers a number of luxury amenities, including a fully equipped gym, state-of-the-art movie theater and indoor sports court. It was built in 1921 and is spread out across 9,126 square feet.

At the time, listing agent Dawn McKenna told PEOPLE that the property is a "rare legend that lives up to its hype in every way” and that it’s located in “one of the best neighborhoods in the country.”



