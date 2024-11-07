Is Macaulay Culkin's Cabin Alone a real movie coming to Disney+?
Home Alone is a holiday classic that's so beloved that people have been clamoring for a third iteration of the original Macaulay Culkin movie for years, making fake trailers and such, showing adult Kevin McCallister getting into hijinks.
But now, there's a viral thing going around that people are sharing: it's a very fake poster showing Culkin and Catherine O'Hara -- who played his mom in the original two Home Alone flicks -- in Cabin Alone.
Is it real? Are we getting a new sequel that will air on Disney+ in the holiday season?
We're here to deliver bad news: nope. It's a fake thing from Facebook. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news.
This article originally appeared on For The Win: Is Macaulay Culkin's Cabin Alone a real movie coming to Disney+?