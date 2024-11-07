US actor Macaulay Culkin looks on as Canadian-US actress Catherine O'Hara speaks during his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony in Hollywood, California, on December 1, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776064734 ORIG FILE ID: 1815427069

Home Alone is a holiday classic that's so beloved that people have been clamoring for a third iteration of the original Macaulay Culkin movie for years, making fake trailers and such, showing adult Kevin McCallister getting into hijinks.

But now, there's a viral thing going around that people are sharing: it's a very fake poster showing Culkin and Catherine O'Hara -- who played his mom in the original two Home Alone flicks -- in Cabin Alone.

Is it real? Are we getting a new sequel that will air on Disney+ in the holiday season?

We're here to deliver bad news: nope. It's a fake thing from Facebook. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Is Macaulay Culkin's Cabin Alone a real movie coming to Disney+?